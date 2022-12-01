Epic Seven x aespa enlivens the center of New York, Times Square Billboard advertisement revealed

Large outdoor advertisements placed on five buildings in New York , including one in Times Square, and Los Angeles

Large outdoor advertisements using 3D technology displaying AESPA members in a lively manner placed in Korea's hub, including Gangnam Station, COEX, etc.

Collaboration Heroes released at the end of the video attracts many

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, the 1st, Smilegate Megaport (In-a Jang, CEO) announced that its global hit mobile RPG "Epic Seven", serviced by Smilegate Megaport and developed by Super Creative (Hyung-Suk Kim and Ki-Hyun Kang, Co-CEOs), placed large outdoor advertisements in New York, including Times Square to celebrate Epic Seven's collaboration with one of the best K-pop groups, aespa.

Epic Seven x aespa enlivens the center of Los Angeles! OutFront Wilshire Grand advertisement revealed! (PRNewswire)

The advertisement features aespa on an adventure to Orbis in the world of Epic Seven. It has also attracted attention from Epic Seven fans around the world, as it revealed ae-aespa reborn as Heroes in Epic Seven.

The advertisement will be placed in a total of 5 places, including the center of New York Times Square at The Cube at 2 Times Square, Time Square Wedge, as well as other places such as Bryant Park Digital, NY, Midtown West Digital, NY, and OutFront Wilshire Grand, LA.

Starting today, Smilegate Megaport will post large outdoor advertisements in Korea to promote the Collaboration. The advertisements will be displayed in Seoul's popular areas, such as the K-POP Square in COEX, IS-LIVE at Gangnam Station, and G-LIGHT at the Nonhyeon Intersection. In particular, advertisements at the IS-LIVE and K-POP Square implemented 3D technology to display skills used by aespa members in a lively manner. The Collaboration advertisement will also be played in 118 CGV theaters nationwide.

The Epic Seven x aespa teaser videos, which were released on November 15th, accumulated more than 20 million views within a week. In addition, Epic Seven has climbed the Google Play Chart as of November 29th in Korea and Taiwan, being placed 2nd and 1st respectively. It is very unusual for a mobile game, which marked its fourth official launch anniversary to climb the charts in such a manner. To celebrate, Smilegate Megaport will distribute a 5-star Hero Summon Ticket to all players.

"We think this could be a good opportunity for us to promote Epic Seven to gamers and aespa fans around the world. We will always strive to make Epic Seven a more beloved game IP in the future," says Jae-Hoon Jung, department head of Smilegate Megaport.

For more information on Epic Seven, visit the website.

(https://epic7.smilegatemegaport.com/beginnerguide)

Official YouTube Channel

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smilegate Megaport