Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Attending the Singular Research December Conference

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) (the "Company"), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, announced that President and CEO Michael Crawford, will be presenting at the Singular Research "Best of the Uncovered" Conference in San Francisco on December 8, 2022.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (PRNewswire)

The presentation materials shared at the conference will be made available on the Company's website: ir.hofreco.com

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company