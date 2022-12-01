LumApps Adds Two New Board Members As It Continues Global Expansion

CMO Efrat Ravid and long-time advisor and Independent Board member Jimmy Anidjar join LumApps' board to support the company's aggressive international growth strategy



AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps, a leading employee experience platform, announced it is expanding its board of directors by adding two new members. Efrat Ravid, chief marketing officer (CMO) at Quantum Metric and an advisor, and Jimmy Anidjar, a long-time advisor for many scale-ups and Chairman of the Board at Nexthink, who has held top executive positions at Oracle, SAP, Altavia, and Unisys, were both elected to LumApps' Board of Directors in November 2022.

LumApps Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to welcome two proven leaders of this caliber to our board. Their vast knowledge will be invaluable as we accelerate the evolution of LumApps and expand into new markets globally. With their strategic insights, we are now well-positioned to write the next chapter of growth for this company," said Sébastien Ricard, CEO at LumApps.

Ravid has served as CMO at several technology companies, leading branding strategy, product visibility, and demand generation. Prior to joining Quantum Metric, she was the key force behind building the US brand presence for Sophos, ClickSoftware, and ContentSquare. Her international background includes managing global operations and teams based in the US, UK, Western Europe, APAC, Korea, and Israel. She currently serves on the Executive Board for Fast Company and the Advisory Boards for Atera and InfiniGrow.

"I am passionate about people and the technologies that drive us forward, whether we are a customer, an employee, or just a human navigating the world today. I was drawn to LumApps because of its people-centric view of the workplace experience. Amid continued uncertainty, workforce happiness and productivity are critical to business success. Organizations must have the right technology to support effective communication, build a sense of community, and promote a positive culture across digital workforces. LumApps is the right technology positioned at the right time to do just that," said Ravid.

Anidjar brings over 30 years of experience in the IT sector and other industries heavily impacted by digital technologies. During his career, Anidjar has managed companies of various sizes, from 25 to 13,000 employees and from $2 million to several billion in revenue. He has held top executive positions at Oracle, SAP, ALTAVIA, Air France, Unisys, and KPN. He played an essential role in the explosive growth of Nexthink, a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) software startup valued at more than a billion dollars.

"LumApps has all the key ingredients of a successful technology startup and has already demonstrated growth rates that are higher than competitors," said Anidjar. "I'm incredibly excited to join the board during the company's upward trajectory to help take the business to even greater heights."

About LumApps

LumApps is a global employee experience platform, transforming how companies engage, enable, and empower their workforces. The cloud-native solution is architected to tailor each experience to the individual needs of every employee, wherever and whenever they connect. With the industry's first unified employee data layer to drive hyper-personalization, LumApps is the only solution to deliver truly customized interactions for a game-changing employee experience. Since 2015, LumApps has been helping some of the world's largest and most innovative companies, such as Palo Alto, Publicis Sapient, Electronic Arts, Airbus, and Just Eat, revolutionize how they communicate internally, engage every employee, and retain great talent. Learn more at www.lumapps.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

On behalf of LumApps

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-275-8112

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LumApps