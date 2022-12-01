Ultimate Care Assisted Living Names Amy Silva-Magalhaes Chief Operating Officer

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Care Assisted Living Management LLC, today announced the appointment of Amy Silva-Magalhaes to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Ultimate Care Assisted Living Management LLC is one of the region's most widely respected privately owned senior living management companies, managing 26 communities throughout the tri-state area including The Bristal Assisted Living brand.

Jan Burman, Chairman, stated, "Amy is a seasoned leader and brings with her more than 15 years of executive leadership in the senior housing and hospitality industry. She has a proven record of building cohesive organizational cultures, strong teams, and highly scalable operating platforms in mission-driven organizations. Amy's team-focused approach seeks to enable productive dialogue and engagement to foster diversity and inclusion – all in an effort to create value and drive long-term, sustainable, strategic growth. This makes Amy a perfect fit for Ultimate Care."

Silva-Magalhaes served as the Senior Vice President of Community Operations for a Northeast based provider and was instrumental in leading the overall functional strategies utilizing business expertise including enterprise-wide strategic planning, execution, business alignment, leadership development, human capital, communication, and the strengthening of corporate culture. In addition to her tenure in senior living, her career has included years in hospitality management at Hilton and Marriott hotels.

Steven Krieger, President, stated, "With a background in both hospitality and assisted living, it's evident that Amy will lead the team with a clear focus on customer service and quality care. She has served as a key management executive, facilitating the seamless integration of operations and resident care, improving the quality of life for countless seniors."

Amy recognizes that the senior living industry has reached a pivotal moment where change and innovation is imperative. She plans to take advantage of the incredible accomplishments that the company has achieved over the last 23 years, and will build on those past successes to take the company to new heights in the future. Among her many prospective initiatives, Amy intends to leverage Ultimate Care's cadre of industry experts to implement new cutting-edge technologies, introduce expanded opportunities for advancement, and explore fresh approaches to enhance the resident experience.

Her vision is to amplify the human-centric culture by creating an environment that focuses on wellness and showcases the importance of community – for both residents and employees. "Our team members are our greatest resource and embracing their talents and supporting their passions will ultimately translate to even more compassionate care for our residents and their families," says Silva-Magalhaes.

Silva-Magalhaes holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Southern Connecticut State University and a master's degree in Healthcare Administration from Post University.

"The Bristal Assisted Living is a national model for senior care," stated Silva-Magalhaes. "I am enormously excited to be part of a team that seeks to not only maintain that reputation but further design new opportunities to meet the evolving customer needs; especially as the company prepares to expand into new markets along the eastern seaboard."

The Bristal Assisted Living communities have been serving families across the tri-state area for over 20 years. The Bristal offers independent living, assisted living and memory care at its 24 communities in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, New Jersey, and Manhattan. For more information about services or locations, please visit thebristal.com

