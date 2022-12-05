Eastern Communications Taps Ryan Veatch to Lead Corporate Development

QUEENS, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Communications Ltd., a leading provider of mission critical communications and services in North America, announced today that Ryan Veatch has been named Vice President of Corporate Development.

"The Eastern team remains committed to the continual strengthening of our value proposition for our unique ecosystem of manufacturers, channel partners, and end users. The addition of Ryan to our team brings a new dimension to that value proposition by bolstering our channel partners' pathways to sustained multi-generational success," said Michael Orzetti, CEO of Eastern Communications. "As we accelerate the growth of our channel program, we position our manufacturers and dealers alike to best serve our most important client: mission critical end users."

"Ryan's data-centric approach will increasingly drive internal systemization and scalability while also supporting our external partners along a range of business functions," added Scott Tschetter, COO of Eastern Communications. "Moreover, his leadership experience and personal character continue to grow a best-in-class team focused on helping set the pace throughout our industry."

"I am delighted to join Eastern Communications at this incredibly exciting time in the company's development," said Ryan Veatch. "Eastern's customer-centric values and dedication to communications reliability for its mission critical partners have positioned the company for strong continued growth. I am eager to work alongside our seasoned, entrepreneurially-minded management team to help achieve the company's strategic objectives and drive its scaling and expansion efforts, all while continuing to provide unmatched services and support to our channel partners and end users."

Prior to joining Eastern, Veatch held a number of roles, most recently serving as an associate in Piper Sandler's Diversified Industrials and Services Investment Banking Division. Earlier in his career, Ryan served as a nuclear submarine officer on the USS Florida. He holds both a Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Economics from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

About Eastern Communications Ltd.

Over the last six decades, Eastern Communications has evolved from a local spectrum manager to one of the largest mission critical communications technology providers in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, with employees in 11 states and a growing national presence, Eastern's highly specialized technical expertise ensures first-time, every-time critical communication readiness for its partners in the public safety, utilities, transportation, and Federal markets. For more information, visit https://www.easterncommunications.com

