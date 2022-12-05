GEMINI PURCHASES SAYLER LEGAL SERVICE

Expands market share and services to areas within civil

ROCKLIN, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Legal Support, Inc., a privately-owned, technology-focused, legal products and services company, today announced that it has signed an agreement to purchase Sayler Legal Service, headquartered in Monterey, Calif.



Sayler Legal Service was founded in 1991, and provides process serving, e-filing, records retrieval, and more to Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz and surrounding counties, and has an affiliate network of legal services professionals providing services statewide and nationally.

"We recognized some time ago that expanding into areas of civil law is a natural and desirable progression for Gemini, and we have grown the business to align with this vision," said Tony Daugherty, president at Gemini Legal. "Acquiring Sayler helps us meet civil law attorneys' needs, and Sayler's exceptional reputation and dedication to its clients, employees, partners, and community align with our core values. We are pleased to welcome Sayler's clients and employees to Gemini."

"All Sayler's managers have been with me for more than 20 years. They are experts in their departments, and are dedicated to their clients and teammates," said Stephanie Sayler, founder and CEO at Sayler Legal Service, Inc. "I'm confident that Sayler's employees and clients will be well looked after by Gemini."

Sayler Legal Service employs a combination of full-time and part-time employees, and independent contractors. Gemini will continue to employ Sayler personnel at the company's business address in Monterey, Calif. Sayler's founder and CEO, Stephanie Sayler, will continue to oversee Sayler's operations through May 2023.

Gemini remains dedicated to developing and advancing technology for e-filing and records retrieval in workers' compensation and civil law.

ABOUT GEMINI LEGAL

Gemini Legal Support, Inc., founded in 2004, develops and provides legal support products and services for attorneys and law firms. Gemini's electronic court filing and record management system have become the industry standard. The company is headquartered in Rocklin, Calif., with sales teams operating throughout the state. For more information visit gemini.legal or call 877.739.7481.

SOURCE Gemini Legal