Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase Ⅱ Clinical Study of LNK01003 in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Lynk Pharmaceuticals'), an innovative clinical stage company, announced that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase II clinical trial of its innovative drug LNK01003 in Ulcerative Colitis (UC). This Phase II clinical study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of LNK01003 in patients with active ulcerative colitis.

Ulcerative colitis is a type of inflammatory bowel disease, mainly manifested as recurrent or persistent chronic inflammatory lesions of the intestinal mucosa and the etiology is not yet fully known. LNK01003 is an oral small molecule JAK inhibitor with intestine-restricted properties. It is a potential first-in-class treatment for ulcerative colitis and other related diseases.

Professor Minhu Chen, the principal investigator of this study, director of the Chinese Medical Association's Society of Gastroenterology, and chief physician of The First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat Sen University, said, "Ulcerative colitis is a recurrent chronic intestinal inflammatory disease, which is mainly manifested as abdominal pain, diarrhea and rectal bleeding that greatly reduces the quality of life of patients. Current treatments cannot fully meet the clinical needs, and new treatment methods are urgently needed. LNK01003 has demonstrated a good safety profile in healthy subjects, and we expect that it will also have excellent efficacy and safety in clinical trials with patients."

Dr. Henry Wu, Chief Development Officer of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, said, "We are pleased to have completed the first patient dosing of LNK01003. As an innovative intestine-restricted JAK inhibitor with a first-in-class potential, it is exactly what we expected when we designed the drug, which demonstrated extremely low systemic exposure and good safety profile in clinical phase I trials. We will continue to accelerate the clinical studies of LNK01003 and look forward to bringing a safe and more effective treatment to patients as soon as possible."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals:

Lynk Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, was founded in 2018 by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as immune and inflammatory diseases. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed a number of innovative new drugs, and independently as well as jointly with its US partner launched a number of clinical studies globally. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com.

