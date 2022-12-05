US based Nuivio Ventures onboards former Mindtree, Capgemini exec as Business Partner

To enable portfolio expansion and advise portfolio companies with go-to-market strategy, including Ignitho's market expansion in AI

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuivio Ventures, a US headquartered venture builder, has onboarded former Mindtree and Capgemini executive, Manish Grover, as a business partner and advisor. Manish brings to Nuivio two decades of Go-To-Market (GTM) expertise and has played key leadership roles at Mindtree and Capgemini. Manish will enable Nuivio's aggressive portfolio expansion plans and advise portfolio companies with GTM planning. This includes current portfolio company Ignitho, which has a focus on AI led digital engineering with ambitions to cross $10 million in revenue by 2023; and Piqual, a marketing & growth agency serving B2B SaaS clients.

Welcoming Manish Grover to the leadership team, Joseph Olassa, CEO says, "Nuivio will hugely benefit from Manish's industry & GTM expertise in designing and implementing impactful market expansion programs in the US and Europe. Nuivio plans to incubate and scale up 50 B2B SaaS companies in collaboration with enterprises from US and India by 2030. Manish's expertise will be invaluable to achieve this vision."

Scott Nugent, Partner at Nuivio and also Chief Commercial Officer for Ignitho added, "As Ignitho continues to onboard leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe, our AI led digital engineering mission will be a key differentiator. This has helped Ignitho build an enviable track record of being a market disruptor in digital engineering. I'm looking forward to working with Manish to enhance our growth plans."

"I'm excited about Nuivio's vision of bringing new product companies to market," says Manish Grover. "The unique model of Nuivio Ventures provides entrepreneurship-minded professionals an excellent platform to fuel their dreams. I'm looking forward to supporting Nuivio's ambitious portfolio expansion plans, and to guide the portfolio companies in realizing their full potential."

About Nuivio Ventures:

Established and led by industry veterans from top-tier technology companies, Nuivio brings together an ecosystem of innovative enterprises, early-stage investors and passionate entrepreneurial professionals to build standalone software companies. Nuivio's model leverages Frugal Innovation methodology co-developed with Jaideep Prabhu, Professor at University of Cambridge. Read more at www.nuivio.com

Editorial Enquiries:

Nuivio Ventures

+91 773 699 9970

Ayush Anand

ayush.anand@nuivio.com

+91 950 450 6328

View original content:

SOURCE Nuivio Ventures Inc.