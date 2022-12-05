WellCare of Kentucky Partners with Good Measures to Address Soaring Rates of Diabetes and Obesity Rates Across the Commonwealth

Personalized coaching, tailored meal plans, and Instacart food deliveries help solve complex issues for Kentucky Medicaid members

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WellCare of Kentucky announced its partnership with Good Measures, a national digital health company, to provide its Medicaid members with personalized and affordable solutions for complex medical challenges related to growing rates of diabetes and obesity in the commonwealth.

The new Good Food Prescription program from Good Measures will help WellCare members improve their health through no-cost grocery deliveries and recipes tailored to their specific health needs and food preferences. Participants will receive meal plans with simple recipes along with all the ingredients delivered to their home via the Instacart Care Carts program. Good Measures will then provide one-on-one coaching with a registered dietitian to help participants build healthy habits on a budget.

"This program will be a powerful tool for our members," said Dr. Chirag Patel, chief medical officer for WellCare of Kentucky. "It will eliminate many of the barriers to accessing healthy food, and the guidance provided by Good Measures will make it easier for our members to incorporate healthy eating into their daily lives."

WellCare of Kentucky is the first health plan in the country to launch the Good Food Prescription program with Good Measures. The partnership is focused on helping members improve blood pressure goals through access to fresh food.

"Rates of diabetes in Kentucky doubled from 2000 to 2018, and 66% of Kentucky adults are overweight and 31% are obese. Food must be part of the solution to prevent and manage these diet-related chronic conditions. Research has shown that improving access to fresh food can go a long way toward helping people improve their health," says Caroline Carney, chief customer officer, Good Measures. "By choosing our Good Food Prescription program, health plans such as WellCare are showing their commitment to food as medicine as a way to help change the health trajectory of their members."

About WellCare Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit wellcare.com/kentucky.

About Good Measures

Good Measures is a food-first digital health company that works with health plans, employers, and the food industry to help people improve their health one bite at a time. The company's app, personalized meal suggestions, and food scoring capabilities are powered by patented technology that optimizes nutrient balance based on the unique health profile of the individual.

