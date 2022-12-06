big's Sightline Bootcamp Provides Strategic Marketing Blueprint for Emerging and High-Growth Brands

Immersive Three-Day Program Culminates in Successful Guidance and Support Addressing Key Business Challenges

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, big, a Horizon media company that provides integrated media strategies and data analytics to high potential brands poised for transformation, announced key insights and take-aways from its inaugural Sightline Bootcamp. This three-day immersive, case-based program brought together six cross-industry brands, including consumer packaged goods, financial technology, and retail, and highlighted solutions to many of the complex challenges marketers and brands encounter as they evolve and grow.

Customer acquisition costs on digital platforms continue to rise, and even the most promising consumer brands eventually encounter a plateau with their early foundational marketing tactics. big's Sightline Bootcamps provide an opportunity for consumer brand executives to turn a critical lens on their own marketing strategies by participating in case work, expert-led sessions, and interactive and collaborative dialogue with one another and leading industry and business practitioners. In working with brands in this lifecycle of growth, big addresses the shift from the "venture pendulum" of growth-at-all-costs to strategic scalable unit economics.

"Companies going through transformation at any stage will often encounter similar pivots, opportunities, and challenges," said John Koenigsberg, Head of big. "This is especially true as emerging brands scale through different growth phases while increasing brand awareness through calculated breakthrough moments. With Sightline Bootcamp, we developed a full range of best practices and investment criteria we've leveraged while helping companies scale their businesses. We are thrilled that the members of our inaugural cohort reaped benefits of the tools we provided and will continue to learn from each other, and big, while they continue on their growth trajectories."

The coursework and sessions for the Sightline Bootcamp draw from big's tested strategic frameworks and have been honed to ensure that media and marketing efforts are accountable to business impact, which must be aligned with overarching company goals. Participants engage in five intensive class modules, each anchored by a proprietary case study developed by big. In addition to the core modules, participants have the opportunity to learn directly from industry experts by attending learning seminars on topics ranging from affiliate marketing and social to consumer intelligence and e-commerce.

Companies are eligible to participate through a VC-nomination process and were accepted based on their current positioning and goals. On the heels of its 2022 launch, big will expand Sightline Bootcamp in 2023 and welcomes a growing list of VC and alternative asset management firms to participate in or co-create other programs and offerings.

"The Sightline Bootcamp opened my eyes to new marketing channels I had previously not considered and approaches to scaling our paid media. We have an aggressive growth trajectory ahead of us, and this was easily the best business and time investment we have made to accelerate and support that growth," said Rob Gregg, Founder of footwear brand Gales. Notably, Gales recently won a Fast Company Innovation by Design Award. Gales has since become a full-service big client and will look to build on Sightline learnings and applications by partnering with big to strategize and execute as the brand expands its portfolio and presence in 2023.

"My primary goal for attending this bootcamp was to absorb as much industry knowledge as I could, especially as we look to build on the brand's organic growth momentum and solidify our national presence. We had the opportunity to network with like-minded marketers and share experiences, and I hope to capitalize on some of the audits and consulting sessions big offered as exclusives to our group," said Abigail Knoff, Marketing Director at Smallhold, an organic specialty mushroom brand.

Participating brands in this most recent bootcamp included Altro, Lalo, Gales, Revolution Cooking, Smallhold and Onward.

Sightline will launch subsequent cohorts in the coming year. Questions and inquiries should be directed to sightline@horizon-big.com.

Founded in 2019, big is a marketing acceleration partner for a new wave of transformational brands. Integrating the unrivalled capabilities and clout of Horizon Media, its parent company, big empowers lean marketing organizations to scale ambitious ideas in the pursuit of strategic & enduring business growth. big supports high potential brands poised for transformation, and partners directly with founders, CMOs, and entrepreneurial marketing leaders to drive exceptional outcomes.

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

