Canon Expands Business Inkjet and Laser Printer Portfolio with Four New Printers to Help Provide Harmony at Work

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's working world it's vital that households and offices have the tools they need to get their work done, and that are simultaneously efficient and affordable. To help create Harmony at Work, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce two new inkjet printer models and two new laser printers, expanding the MAXIFY GX and imageCLASS printer lines. The 4-in-1 MAXIFY GX4020 printer (print, copy, scan, and fax) and the 3-in-1 MAXIFY GX3020 printer (print, copy, and scan) expand the Canon MegaTank Printer lineup at an increasingly affordable cost. These models utilize a continuous ink supply system, which can significantly reduce ink costs by utilizing high-volume inkbottles. The imageCLASS MF264dw II and MF262dw II printers are 3-in-1 multifunction machines (print, copy, and scan) adding to the Canon black-and-white laser portfolio.

imageCLASS MF264dw II - Lifestyle (PRNewswire)

The new MAXIFY printers can help hybrid and remote workers looking to upgrade their home office, as well as small business owners looking to manage daily work at a fast-moving pace. The MAXIFY GX4020 and GX3020 printers boast a print speed of 18 images per minute (IPM) in black-and-white 1, and 13 (IPM) in color 1. They both boast multiple paper paths, with a 250-sheet front-loading cassette, a 100-sheet rear tray, and a separate rear flat tray which is ideal for thicker paper, such as used for poster creation. The MAXIFY GX4020 and GX3020 printers can produce approximately 14,000 sheets in color and approximately 6,000 sheets in black ink2. A three-year limited warranty 3 comes standard, and users can easily replace the maintenance cartridge and the print head (replacements sold separately) to assist with printer longevity. These inkjet printers are environmentally conscious, meeting EPEAT Gold 4 standard, and offer a small footprint, making it easy and convenient to place them in a compact space.

The Canon MAXIFY printers are also compatible with PosterArtist Online 5 a design software that allows all levels of users to create professional-looking posters, banners and signage, with technology allowing it to express four different textured looks in gold or silver. This application supports over 100 compatible models of Canon devices across many printing product lines. Retail storeowners can use PosterArist Online to print displays and flyers to provide up-to-date information on pricing and product information. PosterArtist is also a good fit for hospitals, giving medical staff the ability to create eye-catching health notices, as well as hospitality, where PosterArtist can be used to print posters and flyers with tourist information, suggestions for local dining, and increasing awareness of activities and events in the area.

Users looking to manage daily documents are also encouraged to research the new imageCLASS black-and-white laser printers. The imageCLASS MF264dw II and MF262dw II printers can print a first page in under six seconds, with both models able to print 30 pages per minute. 6 These new imageCLASS printers are ideal for home office users, and industries and office environments where color printing is not a need. Other benefits include:

The MAXIFY GX4020 and GX3020 printers are available for immediate purchase through the Canon Online Store for $499.00 and $399.00, respectively. The imageCLASS MF264dw II and MF262dw II printers are available for purchase at $229.00 and $199.00, respectively, also through the Canon Online Store9.

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://usa.canon.com.

