College Consensus Publishes Consensus Rankings of the Best MBA Programs for 2023

MBA graduates often benefit from a solid professional network, access to vast job opportunities, and a higher paycheck.

Each year, a couple hundred thousand students enroll in one of the United States' 2000+ MBA programs, making it the most popular advanced degree in the nation! Students are drawn to this degree because of the proven track record of career advancement.

"A Master's in Business Administration (MBA) is a graduate degree that emphasizes building leadership skills and learning valuable and relevant business principles. But for many business students, MBAs offer exponentially more than that. These professionals benefit from a solid professional network, access to vast job opportunities, and, yes, a more attractive paycheck", said Tammie Cagle, Business and MBA editor of College Consensus.

College Consensus recently published a consensus ranking of The Best MBA Programs for 2023 aimed at helping prospective students quickly find elite programs. In order to determine the top 25 MBA programs, editors gathered data from five respected MBA ranking systems: The Economist, The Financial Times, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and U.S. News and World Report. Data were then averaged and placed on a 100-point scale for each MBA to find the Consensus Score and ranking order.

The Top 5 Best MBA Programs for 2023 are:

Harvard University Northwestern University Stanford University University of Pennsylvania University of Chicago

"Those accepted into highly respected MBA programs can expect to gain almost immediate access to seasoned instructors who will help them make connections," Cagle continued. "These graduate students can expect a significant pay increase after graduation. The average salary for MBA graduates from top schools is in the six-figure range."

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

