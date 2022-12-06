KWIK's Adoption By Influencers, Brands, and Affiliates Accelerates After Platform Updates

KWIK's patent-protected updates drive inclusion-based business model to brands, affiliates, and influencers

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB: KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), an industry leading software platform developed to uniquely connect sellers with buyers (participants) and influencers while merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of individual affiliate and word of mouth marketing is pleased to announce accelerating adoption of its KWIK.com platform.

KWIK notes that the months of October and November generated more user interest than at any time in its company history. Commenting on the rise in user and brands adoption, KWIK Founder Fred W. Cooper, Ph.D., said, "The team at KWIK is certainly pleased, but not surprised, by the rise in interest, especially with recent technology updates making our platform the most inclusionary and simple to use app allowing brands and users to leverage the inherent benefits of a booming E-Commerce marketplace. While recent increased adoption is an early win for KWIK, we expect the trend, from both a brand and user perspective, to steepen in the remainder of Q4 and all of 2023."

KWIK's app is free to brands and users, provides an efficient and effective channel of distribution to brands with a "no risk" proposition since KWIK only earns revenue if a sale occurs, and rewards influencers through its Waves of Influence program, allowing anyone to earn income on not only their reach of influence but from those sharing the original link to theirs, making a single pin-drop or link share earnings accretive to potentially hundreds, even thousands, of waves.

KWIK's app is a revolutionizing platform benefiting brands, customers, affiliates, influencers, and users through unique and patented technology integration enabling joint venture marketing programs between brands and influencers that leverage the power of social media to drive organic growth and earnings initiatives.

For more information about KwikClick, Inc., please visit our website at kwik.com.

About KwikClick Inc.

KWIK is a SaaS (software as a service) platform developed to connect sellers with buyers (participants) while merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of individual affiliate marketing typically associated only with network marketing organizations. The free downloadable app has the potential to turn all social media activity into a product solicitation on behalf of sellers in an unobtrusive manner. Furthermore, the app allows participants to be compensated for all sales that occur as a result of referring any product or service they wish to promote actively or passively as they correspond socially, through mobile devices or online. Visit us at kwik.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kwik Click Marketing:

marketing@kwik.com

Investor Relations:

IR@kwik.com

SOURCE Kwik