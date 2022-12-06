LBC Credit Partners Supports Comvest Partners' Investment in GAI Consultants Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), one of the leading providers of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided senior secured credit facilities to support Comvest Partners' ("Comvest") investment in GAI Consultants Inc., ("GAI") in partnership with the leadership team and existing employee-owners.

LBC served as Administrative Agent, Sole Lead Arranger and Lender for the senior secured credit facilities.

Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI delivers award-winning engineering, planning, and environmental expertise to energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial clients. GAI's accomplished specialists are dedicated to earning their clients' trust—they approach every initiative with enthusiasm and integrity, delivering multifaceted services to meet the greatest challenges.

Comvest is an operationally-focused private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure, deep industry and operating expertise, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages more than $7.7 billion in assets, and has invested over $8.7 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and lower middle market financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3.4 billion of capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $9.5 billion to over 303 issuers throughout our 17-year history.* In December 2021, CIFC acquired LBC Credit Partners, expanding its alternative global credit platform into the private credit market. With the acquisition, CIFC currently manages over $40 billion in assets and employs more than 190 professionals in the U.S. and Europe.* To learn more, visit www.cifc.com or www.lbccredit.com.

