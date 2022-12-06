MATTERWORKS ANNOUNCES CEO APPOINTMENT AND BOARD UPDATES

Company Provides Updates

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterworks, Inc., developers of the world's most powerful AI platform for modeling real-time biology to accelerate the discovery, development, and manufacturing of life sciences technologies, including biologics and gene therapies, today announces CEO appointment and updates to its Board of Directors.

Matterworks, Inc. is a venture-backed startup enabling real-time quantitative metabolomics through novel machine learning-powered technologies. (PRNewswire)

Jack Geremia, Ph.D , Co-Founder and former Advising CTO, was named CEO. Dr. Geremia brings extensive experience building early-stage companies, driving innovation, strategy, and leading new technologies from concept through commercialization. He previously served as the Global Head of Microbiome Discovery at DSM Nutritional Products, following DSM's acquisition of Midori Animal Health, where he was Founder and CSO. He has authored more than 100 patents, patent applications, and scientific publications.

"I am excited to join as CEO and to lead Matterworks through its transformation from a new technology to a commercial leader in life sciences AI," Dr. Geremia said. "Our AI platform is the first to apply deep learning directly to the real-time state of a biological system - a new paradigm for generating critical insights across many life sciences verticals. Our first product, Pyxis™, compresses weeks of traditional data acquisition and interpretation into real-time insight generation for applications such as biomanufacturing, including the production of therapeutic proteins."

Additionally, Matterworks has added Tony Kulesa, Ph.D , a Principal at Pillar VC, as a Board Director and Sara Choi , a Partner at Wing VC, Russ Wilcox , a Partner at Pillar VC, and Jeff Lin , a Senior Principal at iGlobe Partners, as Board Observers.

"Matterworks' technology enables scientists to take the raw biochemical composition from LC-MS data and use AI to interpret results up to 500X faster than currently available methods," said Tony Kulesa, Ph.D., "We are thrilled to be part of a company whose technology has broad potential across multiple markets, balanced with exceptional product-market fit today."

About Matterworks

At home in the Boston-area biotech hub, Matterworks is a venture-backed startup enabling real-time quantitative modeling of biological systems through novel machine learning-powered technologies.

The field of metabolomics sits today where genomics was in the 2000's: ripe for a breakthrough that drives explosive adoption of metabolomics as an essential tool for life sciences. To realize this opportunity, our platform combines mass spectrometry with advanced AI to scale, and accelerate metabolomics workflows.

Visit https://www.matterworksbio.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Matterworks