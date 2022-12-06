MODINE COATINGS PARTNERS WITH WRIGHT SALES TO EXPAND ACCESS TO LEADING HVAC AFTERMARKET OFFERINGS

GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line and the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services are now available in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Hawaii.

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Coatings, a division of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) and a leader in corrosion-resistant coatings technology for the HVAC industry, is partnering with Wright Sales to expand access to the GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line and the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services.

As part of the partnership, Wright Sales, a RectorSeal manufacturing representative, will market Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services and the complete line of GulfCoat® Contractor Series products in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Hawaii. The partnership will bring a dedicated focus to Modine Coating products and services for HVAC/R contractors to help maximize solutions in their respective markets.

"At Modine, we work to create the most innovative solutions for our customers to ensure our products meet their high standards for quality solutions," said Daniel Fisher, Sales Director for Modine Coatings Aftermarket. "By partnering with Wright Sales, we are empowering OEMs, installers and service contractors in California and across the Southwest and Hawaii to provide the best aftermarket coating solutions available on the market. These areas contain high levels of corrosive agents, and the availability of proper coil and surface coatings will help extend the life of HVAC units and refrigeration equipment."

Modine Coatings specializes in providing coating products that are uniquely formulated. With a focus on providing HVAC contractors with products that offer superior protection and application flexibility, Modine offers solutions ranging from the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services to the GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line.

Wright Sales is a manufacturers' representative agency providing professional sales and marketing for quality manufacturers to HVAC/R wholesalers and exporters in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Hawaii.

For more information about Modine Coatings products, please visit https://www.modinecoatings.com/.

For more information about Wright Sales, please visit https://www.wrightsales.net/.

About Modine Manufacturing

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

About Wright Sales

Started in 1991, Wright Sales is a premier manufacturer's sales agency for the HVAC/R industry in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, El Paso, TX and Hawaii. The company emphasizes a pull-through approach to the marketing and selling of HVAC/R products. Wright Sales demonstrates every day that by focusing on the major HVAC/R contractors, accelerates a product's market penetration and acceptance, and creates long-term manufacturer and distributor sales growth. They also understand the ongoing need to provide product training, digital marketing and thorough communication to enhance contractor and distributor loyalty.

