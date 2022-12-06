Re-Bath Drives Midwest Growth Amid Recent Signed Agreements

Multi-Unit Franchisees Further Investing in Bathroom Remodeling Franchise as Systemwide Sales Continue to Soar

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise, has announced a two-territory signed agreement servicing the greater Indianapolis, Indiana market, a signed agreement in Missouri servicing the Kansas City DMA, and a single-territory agreement for the greater Toledo, Ohio market. With large retailer partnerships contributing to the brand's growth and market share gains driving nearly an 80% YOY increase in systemwide sales, existing and new franchisees are flocking to the franchise opportunity. Leadership sees vast opportunity for Midwest growth with more than 10 available territories across five states.

Behind the two-territory Indianapolis agreement is Chris Horney who owns Re-Bath franchises in Cleveland, Columbus, and Pittsburgh. Having seen immense success across these existing locations over the past 12 years, Horney was ready for expansion. National retail partnerships continue to provide strong growth opportunity, and after more than a decade in business, Horney has sold over $1M in bathroom remodels. He now looks to the future, continuing to drive strong performance with Re-Bath open and operating in Indianapolis.

"I've been on an incredible growth journey with Re-Bath and there's definitely more expansion in front of us," said Horney. "Our team has now grown to 70 employees who all play a strategic role in the success and longevity of the business. We've built a remarkable culture, all working toward the same goal, and as a result have tenured employees with strong experience fueling our success. In fact, we have several relocating to Indianapolis to help launch the business in this new market."

The new Kansas City Re-Bath is owned by franchisees, Dan Brouillet, Brandon York, and Julie York. The trio currently own another Kansas City territory. Brouillet also owns Re-Bath Minneapolis that generated $16M in net sales last year alone. This team will use their knowledge of the industry and previous experience to create repeated success.

"Signing on for another Re-Bath location was a natural next step to continue our growth with the brand," said Julie York. "As an industry leader, Re-Bath has been extremely supportive in our journey and helped us strategically decide the markets that made sense for us to expand into. We're excited to continue our entrepreneurial journey with the Re-Bath team and further grow the brand's presence across the Midwest."

Set to open in January is Re-Bath – Toledo. This territory is owned and operated by existing franchisee Jeff Oslund. With nearly three decades of success operating Re-Bath in the Detroit DMA, Oslund is eager to capitalize on the Midwest expansion opportunity and bring Re-Bath's services to meet demand in the greater Toledo market.

"Expanding formally into the greater Toledo market is a natural extension of the success we continue to build in the Michigan market," said Oslund. "We have a great team of employees who are eager to extend our brand experience and capitalize on the remarkable growth we are experiencing."

Re-Bath boasts incredibly strong brand awareness across the Midwest with a vast number of locations, and has available territories for growth:

Four available territories in Illinois : Chicago

Three available territories for Indiana : Evansville , Fort Wayne , South Bend

Two available territories in Kansas : Topeka and Wichita .

Two available territories in Missouri : Columbia / Jefferson City and Northeast/Southeast side of St. Louis .

Two available territories in Michigan : Kalamazoo / Grand Rapids and Traverse City

"These franchisees have proven to be ideal partners for our brand and I am thrilled they are continuing to grow and see success," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "We are looking to expand in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Michigan as these territories have a large population we aren't currently reaching. A franchise candidate would have exclusive access to these areas and the opportunity to become a prosperous local business."

Per Re-Bath's Franchise Disclosure Document, franchisees with territories between 500,000 and 1.25 million had average revenues of over $2.35 million in 2021, up 9.5% from 2020*.

The success achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath ranked No. 2 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List and was recognized by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Most recently, Re-Bath earned the No. 1 spot on Bob Vila's 2022 Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking for "Best Bathroom Renovations." The franchise is building off this momentum for repeated success throughout 2022, with a goal of awarding 18 franchise agreements while strengthening performance and same-store-sales.

As the largest bathroom remodeling company in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide.

*The figures reflect average and median sales revenue and average gross profits for 30 Re-Bath franchised businesses with territories of between 500,000 and 1.25 million residents, and which were in operation for at least one year. These averages and medians are based on a 52-week fiscal period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Of these 30 franchised businesses, 14 (or 47%) attained or exceeded the average sales revenue and 15 (or 50%) attained or exceeded the average gross profit. Some outlets have sold this amount. Individual results may vary. There is no assurance that you will sell as much as the average. See the Re-Bath 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document for details.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

