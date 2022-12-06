Surgical Directions adds Jill Schwieters as Senior Managing Director

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Directions, the leading expert in procedural care services committed to improving patient care, announced the addition of Jill Schwieters to its executive leadership team as Senior Managing Director.

In this role, Schwieters will drive organizational strategy, strategic client and partner relationships, business growth and executive leadership development to help scale the organization and enhance the client experience.

As a healthcare executive and entrepreneur, Schwieters brings a wealth of expertise to Surgical Directions. As CEO of JAS & Associates, Schwieters aided organizations with investor strategy, governance, strategic planning, and go-to market and executive development. As Founder and President of Cielo Healthcare, Schwieters led the organization to over $100M+ in annual revenue while delivering transformational results for clients. For six consecutive years, clients voted to recognize the Cielo Healthcare team for outstanding service through the HRO Today Association.

Prior to founding Cielo Healthcare, Schwieters served for nearly 15 years at the Wheaton Franciscan Health System, which was formative in her desire to drive innovation, improve the patient and employee experience and make a difference in healthcare.

"We are incredibly excited to have Jill on board," said Leslie Basham, President & Chief Executive Officer of Surgical Directions. "She has a wealth of knowledge that will help us tremendously as we navigate healthcare challenges and scale our organization to better serve the industry. We are fortunate to be able to tap into her experience and to continue to build an organization with exceptional top talent."

"I am thrilled to join this team of clinical and procedural experts. Efficient and safe procedural care services are more important than ever today in our delivery system, and it is a privilege to help health systems improve this important work," said Schwieters. "Joining Surgical Directions allows me to continue my passion for making a difference, directly impacting patient care improvement while having fun with a smart, committed team."

Additionally, Schwieters is the Board Chair for the National Center for Healthcare Leadership and serves as a board member for Herzing University, WellBe and Vytal Health. Schwieters has a BA in Industrial Psychology from University of WI – Stevens Point, an MSM from Cardinal Stritch University, participated in the Harvard Business School YPO President's Program and was recognized as Chicago's Notable Women in Healthcare.

ABOUT SURGICAL DIRECTIONS

Surgical Directions is a healthcare solutions organization that helps clients improve perioperative, procedural care, and anesthesia services. They partner with organizations to reduce costs and increase revenue using peer-to-peer leadership and process expertise coupled with actionable data analytics. Our team of experienced practitioners and consultants tackle critical issues achieving financial, operational, and clinical outcome excellence. Surgical Directions has successfully served 400+ hospitals, ASCs, and medical groups to increase patient access and, most importantly, improve patient care. Additional information is available at www.surgicaldirections.com.

