Because Market Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List

3rd annual Inc. Best in Business list recognizes Because Market for putting purpose into action

Because Market, a health and wellness brand that specializes exclusively on older adults, has been honored in Inc. Magazine's prestigious 2022 Best in Business list.

While today's startups are often geared towards younger customers, Because Market is exclusively and unapologetically developing industry-leading products for adults 65+. Older adults often feel overlooked due to a lack of innovation and brand experiences that are not tailored to them. Because is changing this with its laser focus on developing products for older adults, starting with better bladder protection.

Co-Founder Alexi Suvacioglu: "We started Because Market for the older adults in our own lives because we knew they deserved better products and shopping experiences. Bladder leaks are a taboo topic that many older adults face, and we're proud to bring industry-leading products that outperform bigger brands so that our customers can continue doing the things they love every day."

Beyond innovating at a product level, Because is deeply committed to its larger mission of reframing the way society and the industry sees older adults. This mission inspired Because Market to celebrate its 5th anniversary with Anti-Ageist Birthday Cards to spread age-friendly messaging. The company also fuels the fight against ageism by driving public awareness through expert interviews with anti-ageism activists and affecting change within the local community.

But the Inc. Best in Business honoree hasn't stopped there. Because donates 1% of its sales to non-profit organizations like the National Diaper Bank Network to support older adults across the country. Furthermore, 75% of Because Market's products are produced in a certified carbon-neutral facility.

ABOUT BECAUSE

Because Market helps older adults with ever-evolving needs to live life to the fullest. Whether it's bladder leaks or irritated skin, we bring industry-leading products like bladder protection underwear, supplements, and mobility aids, that help older adults manage the physical realities of age. Since our founding, we've helped over 450,000 older adults get the products they need to live at their best. Because products can be found online at Becausemarket.com , Amazon.com , and in select retailers.

