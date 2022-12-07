Canon Prepared to Help Federal Government Agencies Achieve New, Upcoming "FADGI" Digitization Compliance

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming mandate will require more than 400 federal government agencies to digitize paper documents when submitting permanent records to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and the Library of Congress. The new federal requirement called FADGI (Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiatives) includes specific image quality metrics and best practices.* To help agencies meet the new mandate, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announces the upcoming launch of the Canon FADGI Compliance Installation Package. This on-site installation service provided by Canon will upgrade select Canon imageFORMULA production document scanners to be capable of generating FADGI-compliant images.**

"Canon is ready to help customers ensure FADGI compliance with as little business interruption as is possible by upgrading to FADGI-capable scanners," said Isao "Sammy" Kobayashi, senior vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We also could see the FADGI standard expanding to cover other public sector areas in the future."

Customers will be able to purchase the Canon FADGI Compliance Installation Package with new Canon imageFORMULA DR-G2140 or DR-G2110 production document scanners, but the service will also be available for existing Canon scanners in the field.*** Upon installation, Canon will perform a test to verify that the Canon scanner and software are able to start generating applicable FADGI-compliant images.****

Agencies that utilize the Canon FADGI Compliance Installation Package will benefit from a low total cost of ownership - Canon's FADGI-capable scanners and on-site installation are more affordable when compared to competitors. The imageFORMULA DR-G2140 and DR-G2110 have a small footprint, fitting neatly in a limited space. Other capabilities of the imageFORMULA DR-G2140 and DR-G2110 scanners include the following:

High Performance

Scanning up to 140 pages per minute (PPM) with the imageFORMULA DR-G2140, and 110 PPM with the imageFORMULA DR-G2110*****

Scanning both sides of a document at the same time with single-pass duplex scanning

A 500 sheet Automatic Document Feeder

Dedicated, onboard image processing chip to help maintain rated speeds*****

USB 3.1 and Ethernet interfaces

Reliable and Flexible

The DR-G2140 and DR-G2110 can handle a variety of document types:

Double-Feed detection:

Staple detection

Durable, solid-body design

Heavy-duty feed and eject trays

Efficient, Smooth Operation

A Control panel with user-programmable job buttons and select scanner settings

Motorized paper-feed tray that adjusts to the height of the batch

Flexible paper feed and output guides

Environmentally Friendly

Meets ENERGY STAR guidelines

EPEAT Gold rated

Country of Origin

Japan (TAA Compliant)

Availability

The Canon FADGI Compliance Installation Package for the imageFORMULA DR-G2140, and imageFORMULA DR-G2110 production document scanners will be available soon through Canon's dealer and reseller partners.****

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. , Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets.

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* FADGI compliance requirements are subject to updates by participating U.S. Federal Agencies. Visit www.digitizationguidelines.gov for the latest FADGI requirements and information.

** The Canon FADGI Compliance Installation Package includes a Canon software update to help enable the generation of FADGI-compliant images. Please note that Canon's use of the term "FADGI-compliant" is not intended to imply or represent an endorsement of such compliance by the FADGI Still Image Working Group or the participating U.S. Federal Agencies.

*** Exclusions may apply. Ask your channel partners for more detail.

**** The customer will be eligible for the Firmware replacement, when required, at any time during the life of the Scanner provided the Scanner is in good working condition and the Scanner is covered either under an eCarePAK Extended Service Plan or a service plan provided by a CUSA Authorized Service Provider.

***** To enable FADGI compliance, the Scanner's driver settings may need to be changed, and Canon CaptureOnTouch software must be installed on the customer's workstation that is connected to the Scanner. The Firmware may affect the scanning speed of the Scanner.

