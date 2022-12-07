Capital Edge Consulting Expands Executive Bench with Addition of Elizabeth Cory Jimenez as Vice President of Marketing

Industry Leader to Help Accelerate Company's Continued Growth in 2023 and Beyond

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Edge Consulting, a management company specializing in government contracting, today announced it has added Elizabeth Cory Jimenez to its leadership team as Vice President of Marketing. In her new role, Jimenez is responsible for developing, overseeing, and driving market awareness, campaign strategy, and accelerating the company's growth trajectory.

Elizabeth Cory Jimenez joins leadership team as vice president of Marketing for Capital Edge Consulting in DC.

"Elizabeth brings an incredibly impressive track record of success for driving market awareness, visibility and growth in the government contractor industry," said Chad Braley, CEO and founder, Capital Edge Consulting. "We're thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to our leadership team and look forward to the invaluable expertise she will provide as Capital Edge takes its business to the next level."

Jimenez joins Capital Edge with more than 20 years of experience in marketing leadership roles. Most recently, Jimenez was Executive Director, Market Development, for NeoSystems where she led the company's corporate marketing and content strategy, corporate communications, and partner and event marketing. Prior to this, she held senior marketing positions at The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Americas, Toshiba Europe and GBTA.

"Capital Edge offers clients a unique arsenal of unmatched expertise and experience in government contract consulting services," said Elizabeth Cory Jimenez, Vice President of Marketing, Capital Edge Consulting. "We are the only firm with such an impressive collection of industry consultants spanning multiple disciplines and I'm excited to be a part of this extraordinary team and to contribute to the company's double-digit annual growth."

In addition to her marketing leadership roles, Jimenez is co-founder and a member of the Board of Advisors for The Cyber Guild, a non-profit focused on attracting diversity at all levels of within the cybersecurity industry. She also serves as Program Director for the non-profit's annual conference, Uniting Women in Cyber (UWIC), most recently held this past September.

About Capital Edge Consulting

Capital Edge Consulting is the largest management consulting firm of its kind focused on helping companies do business with the U.S. government by navigating and managing risk. Located in the greater Washington, D.C. area, Capital Edge Consulting offers unmatched expertise and experience in delivering strategic planning, financial and contract management, compliance, and training to government contractors in the aerospace and defense, biotech, education, energy, healthcare, homeland security, and information technology sectors. For more information, visit us at https://www.capitaledgeconsulting.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE Capital Edge Consulting Inc