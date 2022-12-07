CloudMargin Wins FOW International Award for Collateral Management Solution of the Year

LONDON, Dec. 7. 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, last night won the FOW International Award for Collateral Management Solution of the Year. Hosted by Global Investor Group in a ceremony held in conjunction with its Trading London event for Europe's derivatives community, the FOW International Awards recognise "the best and brightest innovations in the derivatives industry."

The award was CloudMargin's fourth win in the collateral management category of the FOW International Awards. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges, who called CloudMargin the "market leader in a competitive environment."

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "It's a great honour to win the FOW International Award again in what has been a year of milestones as we helped our clients achieve significant cost efficiencies and risk mitigation. We completed our best-ever revenue year in the fiscal year ended in March and in that period grew our user base by 45%. We have significantly increased our reach into the sell-side community and regional banks globally throughout this year and have already exchanged $1.5 trillion in collateral on our platform, helped clients with more than 800,000 margin calls and managed more than $750 billion in daily inventory loaded onto the platform. We continued to update our platform – accessed by clients in more than 50 countries – on a daily basis, with nearly 900 enhancements year-to-date."

David White, CloudMargin Chief Commercial Officer, said: "With high inflation, rising rates and increased market volatility, firms are placing a greater emphasis on improving their collateral programmes. CloudMargin's unique ability to enable an enterprise-wide, straight-through processing (STP) based workflow with fully optimised asset allocation – all via a -cloud-hosted delivery model – is enabling firms to make this change quickly and easily, driving a significant return on investment."

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than 25 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model helps leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally – including banks, brokerage and asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce dramatically growing costs associated with collateral requirements. CloudMargin delivers its robust, secure platform directly as well as through outsourcers and major industry service providers. Partner to and owned by the market, CloudMargin's strategic investors include Deutsche Bank, Citi, Deutsche Börse, IHS Markit and Jefferies, as well as venture capital firm Illuminate Financial. CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

