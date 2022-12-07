Decarbonizing Aviation: Fleet Clubs, a Members-only Private Flying Club Announces MIA-NY Route

Trusted private jet company expands to the East Coast, offering scheduled first-class 737 service between FBO terminals at MIA and ISP.

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Clubs, a collection of boutique membership clubs providing shared private air service aboard luxury airliners, is proud to introduce its fourth route: MIA//NY . Fleet is designed for private flyers seeking a reliable, responsible, and sensible way to travel on custom 60 seat first-class Boeing 737's.

MIA//NY is limited to 200 members, with a minimum annual commitment of 20 round trips. Departure and arrival times are meticulously planned so members can avoid rush hour traffic and get home to their families in time before dinner. Flights run Thursdays and Sundays, departing MIA at 11:00am, arriving in NY at 1:30pm; leaving NY at 3:00pm and arriving back in MIA at 5:30pm.

Michele Sullivan, Founder and COO, is the foremost expert in the field of private aviation, operating programs on the West Coast for 15 years. She has arranged more than 1,700 shared private flights and managed over $200M in membership dues. "Florida to NY accounts for 17% of the world's private jet activity - we expect to have another multi-year waiting list just like our other clubs." - Michele Sullivan

Bernard Schwartz, CEO, is an American hospitality entrepreneur creating fine dining experiences in luxury hotels and residences throughout North America. Now, he's bringing the experience to new heights. "From Loro Piana bedding to cut crystal glassware - our goal is to make our service the finest in the sky." - Bernard Schwartz

Fleet Clubs provide white-glove service, specialty meal planning, and rare F&B procurement.

Decarbonizing Aviation

Fleet Clubs takes urgent action to decarbonize aviation, the most challenging industry to decarbonize, by providing a form of luxury carpooling on the most trafficked private jet routes. Because 70% of Fleet Club members already fly private, the service is proven to provide a viable alternative.

"We're proud to offer the most environmentally responsible way to fly privately. Our service reduces carbon emissions by 90% compared to business jet travel. We are committed to using Sustainable Aviation Fuels and we never fly empty legs." -Bernard Schwartz, CEO

Website: https://fleetclubs.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fleet-clubs/

