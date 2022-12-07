Dr. Hau Liu Joins Vivante Health as Chief Medical Officer

Top Physician, Former Teladoc Senior VP Brings 20+ Years of Clinical, Digital Health and Chronic Care Expertise to Category-Defining Digestive Disease Startup

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health , the leading digital solution for digestive health and disease, today announced esteemed physician and former Teladoc Senior Vice President Dr. Hau Liu, MD, MBA, MPH, MS, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Liu will bolster and lead clinical strategy across Vivante's technology and product suite, enhancing clinical best practices in the company's offerings and approaches.

Dr. Liu has a dynamic background in healthcare that spans more than two decades, including leadership in clinical medicine, research, digital health, chronic condition management and healthcare operations. Prior to Vivante, he served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Strategy at Teladoc Health, Chief Medical Officer at the Shanghai hospitals of United Family Healthcare, and leader of the Chronic Care Management Division at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Additionally, Dr. Liu was a senior clinical director at Castlight Health. Dr. Liu also served as a clinical assistant professor at Stanford University School of Medicine and fellow at the Center for Primary Care and Outcomes Research. He is a practicing physician at the VA New York Harbor Health Care system and a faculty member at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Liu holds a BA with honors in East Asian Studies from Harvard; an MD, MBA, and MPH from Columbia; and an MS in Health Service Research from Stanford.

"Vivante's commitment to superior products, services, and standards in healthcare has long been a key element to our success and rapid traction in the market," said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health. "The addition of Hau to our team is the next step in our vision and effort to further help health plans and employers address and solve one of the biggest illnesses in our country."

"Vivante is bringing a unique and much needed solution to a chronic condition that impacts millions of people," said Dr. Liu. "My experience in clinical strategy and healthcare products and services will further its mission to serve those suffering from digestive problems."

Vivante Health's GIThrive is the first comprehensive digital health platform designed to address digestive health issues, which affect more than 70 million Americans and typically rank among an organization's top five healthcare expenses. The program is designed to educate, coach and monitor users to reduce dependence on medications, reduce flare ups, and ultimately improve quality of life. It combines gut bacteria analysis and trigger food identification with app-based personalized action plans, food diaries, educational materials, and 24/7 personal support from registered dietitians and health coaches backed by a multidisciplinary team of gastroenterologists, microbiome scientists and other clinical professionals.

Dr. Liu's appointment is effective immediately.

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. The company's all-in-one gut health program, GIThrive, empowers people to improve digestive health through easy-to-use technology, advanced science and on-demand human support, while also lowering their cost of care. For more information, visit the company website or email info@vivantehealth.com.

