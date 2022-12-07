Health at Scale Named to the 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List

Recognized for achievements in AI-powered digital health technologies for smart value-based care coordination and optimization out of a pool of more than 13,000 companies



SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Health at Scale to its fourth annual "Digital Health 150" list, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

Health at Scale is the market leader in smart hyper-personalized digital health technologies to optimize value-based care. Used by leading health plans, employers and providers, Health at Scale's technologies improve outcomes and reduce costs through AI-powered context-aware and clinically-nuanced insights for provider navigation, reducing gaps in care, preventing low-value care, increasing health literacy and empowering employees and dependents with a personalized care experience that puts their unique health needs in the center.

"We are honored to be included in this year's CB Insights Digital Health 150 list alongside some of the most impressive and creative companies solving the biggest challenges in healthcare," said Zeeshan Syed, Health at Scale co-founder and CEO. "This recognition is a testament to the work our team is doing to meet our mission of improving healthcare with smart digital health technologies that understand patients on a deeply personal level and support them through their healthcare journey. We look forward to continuing to grow and making further breakthroughs that help patients, employers, providers, and payers make the best healthcare decisions."

The 2022 Digital Health 150 list recognizes Health at Scale from a pool of over 13,000 private companies. CB Insights selects featured companies based on several criteria, including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, tech novelty, and a review of analyst briefings.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

About Health at Scale

Health at Scale is a health care machine intelligence company that uses proprietary advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to match individuals to the next best action in real-time and when needed most: whether it's the ideal choice of treatment, an early intervention, or the right provider. Founded by machine learning and clinical faculty from MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Michigan, the company's mission is to bring precision delivery to health care, learning from thousands of health variables from over a hundred million lives to generate personalized and precise insights for individual patients. Health at Scale's machine intelligence is deployed at scale in real operational settings, including with some of the largest payers in the country, and drives better health outcomes and affordability for its customers. The company's software solutions service a broad range of use cases: provider navigation and network design; early targeted prediction and prevention of adverse outcomes; optimized treatment planning; and fraud, waste and abuse prevention. For more information, please visit healthatscale.com .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

