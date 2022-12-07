InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dehumidifier for Bathrooms & Kitchens (FJK-206)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic means of maintaining the humidity level in a kitchen or bathroom," said an inventor, from Boynton Beach, Fla., "so I invented the SELF SUSTAINING REMOTE CONTROLLED DEHUMIDIFIER. My design would offer ambient air humidity control to eliminate moisture and mold growth."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved dehumidifier for under bathroom and/or kitchen sinks. In doing so, it helps to maintain lower levels of ambient air humidity. As a result, it helps to reduce the growth of mold and mildew and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

