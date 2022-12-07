InventHelp Inventor Develops Robotic Appliance/End Table (FLA-3238)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a robotic appliance/end table to provide added convenience inside or outside the home," said an inventor, from Wilton Manors, Fla., "so I invented the MOVING ASH TRAY. My design can be used to stream music, hold drinks, store items, power mobile devices and provide added comfort and convenience for smokers, homeowners, and individuals with disabilities."

The invention provides an improved end-table for homeowners. In doing so, it offers a variety of smart features for added convenience. As a result, it could provide added entertainment and it increases storage. The invention features a multi-functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FLA-3238, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

