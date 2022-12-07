Mike Nathan Joins Harbor Group International as Chief Investment Officer - Office

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced that Mike Nathan has joined the firm as Chief Investment Officer – Office. In this role, Mr. Nathan is responsible for all facets of HGI's office investment platform, including direct equity and credit investments. He is based in HGI's New York office.

Mr. Nathan brings over 20 years of real estate experience across acquisitions, structured finance investments, capital markets and asset management. Most recently, he was Partner and Managing Principal at TFK Real Estate Investment, overseeing all aspects of the business. Mr. Nathan has served in senior roles on the investment teams at Paramount Group, Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp. where he was responsible for acquisitions, structured finance investments and other capital markets activities. Most recently, he was Partner and Managing Principal at TFK Real Estate Investment, overseeing all aspects of the business.

"Mike's diverse experience and deep knowledge in the office sector will allow us to expand and develop high-quality office investment strategies and scale our existing capabilities to meet investors' needs in 2023 and beyond," said Richard Litton, President, HGI. "He is a strong addition to our leadership group."

"HGI has a strong reputation as a trusted investor in office as both a lender and direct equity investor," said Nathan. "I am thrilled to be joining HGI and look forward to working with the investment team to identify new opportunities for growth across the office investment platform."

HGI's recent investments in the office sector include the $760 million purchase of the Blackrock building in Manhattan in October 2021 and a recently funded $90 million senior mezzanine loan for the ground-up construction of a medical use officer tower at 1520 First Avenue in Manhattan.

Mr. Nathan joined HGI in November 2022 and reports to HGI's President, Richard Litton.

