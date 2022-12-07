Offering 100% Uptime and Powering Millions of Emails, Searches, and Pageviews, Bloomreach Reports Outstanding Cyber Week Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced the completion of a successful Cyber Week, during which the company offered completely uninterrupted service for the businesses it serves. With more than 850 global brands utilizing its Engagement , Discovery , and Content solutions, the company powered millions of marketing campaigns, searches, and pageviews for customers throughout their peak e-commerce shopping season.

emails were sent, a 72% increase over the prior year. Cyber Week saw a tremendous increase in campaigns sent through Bloomreach Engagement across nearly every channel. On Black Friday alone, 331 millionwere sent, a 72% increase over the prior year.

omnichannel capabilities to engage customers. Through Bloomreach Engagement, marketers sent 3.8 million SMS messages, a 50% increase over the prior year, and 145,000 MMS messages, a 590% increase over the prior year. Black Friday drove more marketers to utilize their fullcapabilities to engage customers. Through Bloomreach Engagement, marketers sent 3.8 million SMS messages, a 50% increase over the prior year, and 145,000 MMS messages, a 590% increase over the prior year.

Snapchat , Facebook Ads , and Google Ads . Marketers also connected with customers through ad retargeting, deploying 306 million retargeting ads, a 9% increase over the prior year. Ads were made even more impactful through Bloomreach Engagement integrations with, and

Bloomreach Discovery customers experienced 100% uptime — meaning no disruptions or delays to their site performance. From Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday,customers experienced 100% uptime — meaning no disruptions or delays to their site performance.

As customers sought specific items, relevant search results from Bloomreach Discovery helped businesses connect customers with the products they wanted to see. It powered 300 million searches on Black Friday alone.

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Bloomreach Discovery processed approximately 1.2 billion user events a day.

Bloomreach Discovery traffic experienced 6,000 queries per second (QPS) across regions, growing from 4,300 QPS in the prior year.

Bloomreach Content saw traffic volume peak at above 18.1 million page views on Black Friday and above 19.9 million page views on Cyber Monday. Bloomreach Content offered uninterrupted support to businesses as their e-commerce site traffic spiked throughout Cyber Week.saw traffic volume peak at above 18.1 million page views on Black Friday and above 19.9 million page views on Cyber Monday.

Despite the heavy volume of traffic to businesses' sites, Bloomreach ensured customers experienced no downtime or delayed performance.

"We're very proud to mark another successful Cyber Week at Bloomreach," said Raj De Datta, CEO and co-founder, Bloomreach. "Reliable technology is always important to businesses, but never more so than during peak holiday shopping. Bloomreach begins preparing for this season months in advance to ensure our customers have seamless, uninterrupted service throughout this critical time. Clearly, that hard work paid off. I'm grateful to all of the teams here that made this success possible, and pleased to see the incredible results Bloomreach helped drive for the businesses we serve."

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

