STAGWELL (STGW) OMNICHANNEL MEDIA AGENCY ASSEMBLY APPOINTS BRIA BRYANT AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Proven communications leader to drive holistic marketing strategy and accelerate growth worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global omnichannel media agency Assembly today announced the appointment of Bria Bryant as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Bryant will be responsible for accelerating market growth initiatives and leading the agency's global marketing strategy. She will be based in New York and report to James Townsend, Global Chief Executive Officer.

Bryant is replacing former CMO Mary Beth Keelty, who will move into an elevated leadership role at the recently rebranded Brand Performance Network at Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing.

"We are delighted to welcome Bria to Assembly, where she'll play a crucial role in this next stage of transformation and growth for the agency, taking the brand to new heights and elevating our proposition all around the world," said James Townsend, Global CEO of Assembly and the Brand Performance Network. "Bria brings expertise at the intersection of PR, comms, and marketing, with an eye for impact-driven work that will help us create meaningful change for our people, clients, partners, and surrounding communities."

Bryant is an industry leader with a broad range of experience driving record-breaking growth for publicly and privately held companies across a variety of sectors. With nearly two decades of experience, Bryant joins Assembly's executive leadership team after serving as the North America head of communications for Havas Creative, where she led public relations and marketing communications for the network. Prior to that, Bryant was an SVP at MSL, overseeing award-winning campaigns and global launches within the agency's P&G portfolio.

Bryant's appointment arrives on the heels of impressive momentum across Assembly's global network, with client wins this year including Lenovo, amika, Elevance Health, Emaar, Warner Music Group, and Aesop. Following its win as Ad Age's first-ever Purpose Led Agency of the Year on the 2022 A-List, Bryant's arrival sets the stage for larger-scaled purpose-led work and marketing.

"Watching what Assembly has been building over the last two years has been incredibly inspiring, and I'm happy to join at such a pivotal period of growth and expansion for the company. I'm looking forward to playing an instrumental role in shaping this next phase and extending our impact among internal and external stakeholders," Bryant said.

Bryant is a proud graduate of Spelman College and was recently honored as one of PRWeek's 40 Under 40.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is the modern global omnichannel media agency, bringing data, talent, and technology together to find the change that fuels growth for the best brands on the planet. Our approach connects big, bold brand stories with integrated, global media capabilities that deliver performance and drive large-scale business growth. Our work is powered by our proprietary, in-house technology solution, STAGE, and led by our global talent base of over 1,600 people around the world. We're purpose-driven at our core and pioneers in social and environmental impact in the agency world. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

ABOUT STAGWELL

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

Media Relations Contact:

Sara Pollack

Sara.pollack@assemblyglobal.com

Bria Bryant joins Assembly as Global Chief Marketing Officer. (PRNewswire)

Assembly is a global omnichannel media agency within the Stagwell network. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.