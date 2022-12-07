Tampa General Hospital and Palantir Partner to Improve Patient Care Through Data and Analytics Platform

TAMPA, Fla. and DENVER, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Tampa General Hospital and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) ("Palantir"), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, today announced a partnership to improve patient care by deploying data and analytics through a connected hospital platform focused on driving operational, research, and clinical excellence. Through this partnership, Tampa General will be utilizing Palantir Foundry as the foundation of their data platform, employing AI capabilities to augment critical decision-making on the frontlines and furthering its mission to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America.

Health systems today generate continuously increasing, historic volumes of data through daily patient care, but existing tools provide limited support for wielding that data to create value. Palantir is enabling Tampa General to take its organization to the leading edge of innovation in health care by integrating Foundry's ontology with key data sources and applying advanced analytics to deliver insights to caregivers and decision-makers across the health system — from improving operations, to enhancing clinical care, to accelerating research insight generation while ensuring the protection of patient privacy and appropriate use of sensitive data. Foundry has already generated significant value for Tampa General, including improving hospital-wide patient flow through predictive planning and driving better adherence to target staffing ratios while reducing excess costs.

Put to the test during Hurricane Ian and with the sudden expectation of an influx in patients, Palantir rapidly extended the already existing data framework built on Foundry to configure an interactive, live 360 degree view of patients and providers. In under 24 hours, Palantir provided Tampa General with the ability to conduct scenario planning around patient-to-provider allocation and maximize timely care. Tampa General conducted mass outreach to staff members to make essential changes to staffing plans as the situation unfolded. Both workflows have been repurposed for post-hurricane day-to-day operations, providing continually compounding value in Foundry.

"Bringing together our data, analytics, and operations through Foundry not only enables our team members to see the big picture of how our hospital is currently running, but also predict changes we need to account for, allowing us to optimize every decision we make," said Brian Hammond, vice president and chief technology officer, Tampa General. "To us, our health care system is a place where people come for personalized care for both themselves and loved ones. Improving the insights we generate from the data we already have available helps us with this mission, and Palantir has already demonstrated the power of our partnership in helping us triage the challenges of Hurricane Ian at a moment's notice."

In the next year of partnership, Palantir and Tampa General will continue deploying Foundry to enhance existing operational use cases while expanding to new areas to drive better connectivity across the hospital, which may include supporting care pathway management, improving operating room schedule planning, improving utilization across critical service lines, and driving cutting-edge translational research initiatives.

"Tampa General is a great example of a leading healthcare system that has prioritized finding the best technology available to improve outcomes for their patients, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be working together to influence the results that matter most," said Palantir COO, Shyam Sankar. "The fact that Tampa General's expertise paired with our best-in-class software has already powered a solution that took on the complexity and ambiguity of natural disaster like Hurricane Ian, is proof of the long-standing value this partnership will bring."

About Tampa General Hospital

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

