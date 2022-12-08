BATTLE OF LITTLE BIGHORN ARTIFACTS GO TO AUCTION

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Guns of History Auction on January 19th, 20th, and 21st at the Westin Hotel in Las Vegas will include an exquisite collection of nearly 1,000 firearms and other battle artifacts, with stories attached to each piece. Each of the pieces were used by Plains Indians or American soldiers in the Indian Wars and the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

One of the worst American military disasters and the biggest victory for the Plains Indians in US history, the Battle of the Little Bighorn was at most a two hour battle occurring on June 25, 1876. General George Armstrong Custer was unaware of the number of Indians he would face in the battle and his poor judgment cost 200 plus American soldiers their lives that day. Custer tried a surprise attack on the "wandering village" that was a combined force of Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, and lead the men of the 7th Calvary to defeat, being seriously outnumbered.

"For 60 years I've gathered oral and written histories for the many hundreds of items that I have collected. The pieces and their histories are authenticated! General Custer carried a pair of nickel plated .455 caliber Webley Bulldog revolvers into the battle. I have these. I have the gun that killed Custer. I have the guns owned and used by Crazy Horse. Everything sells at the auction! There's no other collection like mine on the planet", says Wendell Grangaard, collector.

The auction is detailed at www.gunsofhistoryauction.com and will be conducted by Lovig Auction Group (NFT) Ltd., Las Vegas, NV.

George Custer's Webley revolvers are displayed by Wendell Grangaard (left) and another gentleman. (Photo: Steve LaMascus) (CNW Group/LOVIG AUCTION GROUP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LOVIG AUCTION GROUP