Delinea Delivers Privileged Access Management Enhancements on the Latest Macs to Reduce Risk of Cyber Attacks Through Workstations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced new features for Privilege Manager, its solution for managing privileged access on Windows and Mac workstations. Updates in this release include improvements to the native MacOS agent, ensuring that the same authorization controls can be applied in a timely manner to newer Macs with M1 processors as well as older Intel-based Macs.

68% of organizations have experienced one or more endpoint attacks that successfully compromised data or IT infrastructure, according to a study by the Ponemon Institute . In addition, IDC estimates that Macs now make up 23% of endpoints in enterprises, up from 17% in 2019. Given the high risk associated with endpoints and the growing adoption of Macs, organizations will need to focus on managing the permissions that both users and applications are entitled to on those devices.

Manage local admins, granularly elevate privileges, and control applications on Macs and Windows

The latest update to the native MacOS agent for Privilege Manager provides controls equivalent to those of the .Net agent used on Intel-based Macs and optimizes Delinea's ability to rapidly respond when Apple makes changes or publishes updates to MacOS. Privilege Manager administrators can continue to create and enforce policies consistently against Windows and Mac workstations while users can remain confident that updates are quickly applied when OS changes are made. These enhancements help organizations reduce risk from malware and ransomware, while limiting the productivity impact on users and decreasing the workload on IT and security teams charged with managing privileged access policies.

Across both Windows and Mac workstations, administrators can use the Delinea Policy Framework to automatically create the most common privileged access policies. Privilege Manager can remove local administrator privileges from workstation users. Policies can also granularly elevate privileges to specific actions based on observed normal behaviors as well as allow specific applications to operate with semi-elevated privileges when needed. IT and security teams can automate up to 99% of application controls while observing behavior and analytics to set policies for the remaining 1% of unknown applications.

"Our focus on extending Privileged Access Management across all identities in the enterprise includes strengthening our customers' ability to apply authorization controls to accounts and applications on workstations," commented Jon Kuhn, SVP of Product Management at Delinea. "This includes supporting Intel-based and M1 Macs as well as Windows workstations so that we can quickly reduce the risk from that attack vector with rapid updates."

Additional updates in this release include enhancements to the user interface and tool tips for specific functionality that improve ease of use.

Organizations can try the latest version of Privilege Manager for free at https://delinea.com/products/privilege-manager .

About Delinea



Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

