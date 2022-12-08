'FEARLESS'

JAPAN 1ST SINGLE

AVAILABLE IN THE U.S. DIGITALLY

ON JANUARY 24

FOLLOWED BY THE CD SINGLE ON FEBRUARY 17

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UMe -- LE SSERAFIM, the first girl group jointly launched by HYBE and Source Music comprised of 5 members (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, HONG EUNCHAE), will be releasing their Japan 1st single FEARLESS digitally at 10am EST / 7am PST on January 24 (0am JST on January 25), followed by the CD release on February 17 in the U.S.

LE SSERAFIM, the first girl group jointly launched by HYBE and Source Music comprised of 5 members (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, HONG EUNCHAE), will be releasing their Japan 1st single 'FEARLESS' digitally at 10am EST / 7am PST on January 24 (0am JST on January 25), followed by the CD release on February 17 in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

Making their debut in May in Korea with the mini album FEARLESS, LE SSERAFIM made a flying start with the music video of its lead single "FEARLESS" achieving 100 million views in 100 days which marked the fastest record of all K-Pop girl groups that debuted in 2022.

The 2nd mini album ANTIFRAGILE debuted at No. 14 on Billboard 200, making LE SSERAFIM the quickest and best-selling K-Pop girl group to enter the chart. Japan is one of the top markets contributing to their global success as the past two mini albums topped Oricon's weekly album chart, leading to their appearance on Kohaku Uta Gassen, Japan's well-known year-end music festival.

Along with the lead song "FEARLESS -Japanese ver.-," the single will also feature the Japanese version of 'Blue Flame' and the band's first Japanese original song (Title to be revealed).

Limited Edition A contains a 32-page photo booklet with a concept of WHITE BACCHARIS representing the girls advancing fearlessly, and one out of five selfie photo cards with the same concept randomly enclosed in each CD. Limited Edition B includes a DVD containing the music video, making of the music video and cover photo shoot, plus one out of five different versions of a selfie photo card with the concept of PINK MUSK representing the girls concentrating on what they like unwaveringly before the watchful eyes of the world, randomly enclosed in each CD

Limited Edition A (CD + Photobook)

Slipcase / 32-page photo booklet / 1 out of 5 selfie photo card (WHITE BACCHARIS concept) randomly enclosed in each CD/ 8-page lyric booklet

CD (same content as in Limited Editions B and Standard Edition)

FEARLESS -Japanese ver.- Blue Flame -Japanese ver.- Japanese Original Song (title to be revealed)

Limited Edition B (CD + DVD)

Slipcase / 1 out of 5 selfie photo card (PINK MUSK concept) randomly enclosed in each CD / 8-page lyric booklet

Disc 1: CD (same content as in Limited Editions A and Standard Edition)

Disc 2: DVD

FEARLESS -Japanese ver.- (Music Video)

MV & JACKET SHOOTING SKETCH

Standard Edition (CD only)

1 out of 5 selfie photo card (WHITE BACCHARIS concept) randomly enclosed in each CD / 8-page lyric booklet

CD (same content as in Limited Editions A/B)

ABOUT LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is a girl group with SOURCE MUSIC, a label under HYBE, consisting of five members of different nationalities: KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA and HONG EUNCHAE. The first girl group to launch through a collaboration between HYBE and SOURCE MUSIC, they are taking a daring stance and saying right from the outset that they will stand at the very top. The group's name, LE SSERAFIM, is an anagram of the words "I'M FEARLESS." The name captures the group's self-confidence and iron will as they go out into the world fearlessly and unwavering before the watchful eyes of the world. It is like an incantation to guarantee their success on the merit of their unbreakable poise and strength.

https://twitter.com/le_sserafim

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs-QBT4qkj_YiQw1ZntDO3g

https://www.facebook.com/official.lesserafim/

https://www.instagram.com/le_sserafim/

UMe (PRNewsFoto/Universal Music Enterprises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UMe