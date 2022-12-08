Medline expands mobility portfolio with byACRE Overland Carbon all-terrain rollator

New assistive walking device is lightweight, sleek, and strong enough for use in snow

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline has expanded its broad consumer portfolio of mobility products with the inclusion of the new byACRE Overland Carbon Fiber Rollator, a lightweight assistive walking device durable and agile enough to operate in snow, sand and mud, as well as on sidewalks, curbs, unpaved trails and thick grass.

The byACRE Rollator is agile and strong enough for use in snow and on rough terrain. (PRNewswire)

The rollator is the latest from byACRE, the Copenhagen-based international designer and producer of stylish mobility products. Since 2021, Medline has served as byACRE's exclusive North American product distributor. Medline and Medline At Home offer the byACRE Overland Carbon and Ultralight Carbon rollators, and related accessories.

"We wanted to create a rollator that aligns with people's hopes and dreams," said Anders Berggreen, founder and owner of byACRE. "When you get challenged on your mobility, it shouldn't be the rollator that limits you, it should only be your imagination. With an Overland Carbon, it's only up to you."

The Overland Carbon is the world's lightest all-terrain rollator, with a carbon fiber frame and pneumatic rubber tires. It's light, strong and responsive enough to withstand every weather and terrain, allowing users to fully experience outdoor life.

Assembled, the Overland Carbon Rollator weighs less than 15 pounds, and also offers:

A shock-absorbing frame

Integrated brakes with cables hidden in frame for a sleek look

A built-in seat providing on-the-go seating

Soft, ergonomic forward-pointing handles adding comfort and allowing easy maneuvering

Medline offers byACRE rollators in a variety of colors, as well as accessories including attachable bags, back rests, a carrying case, tire pump and cane holders.

"The new byACRE Overland Carbon Rollator is a strong addition to our product line, which includes more than 100 rollators, walkers and other assistive devices," said Medline Director of Product Management, Durable Medical Equipment Division, Klara Nowak. "Our goal is to offer the broadest array of quality products that help users maintain their independence. The Overland Carbon and Ultralight rollators are unique. There is nothing else like them on the market."

Learn more about Medline mobility solutions: https://athome.medline.com/en/categories/mobility

View Medline's rollator & walker portfolio: https://athome.medline.com/en/categories/mobility/rollators-walkers

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at http://www.medline.com/.

