Michael Baker International Names Trudi Lim, P.E., LEED AP, as Vice President and Western Regional Director

Eighteen-year firm veteran to lead more than 800 employees across 21 offices in eight states

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Trudi Lim, P.E., LEED AP, has been named Vice President and Western Regional Director. In this role, Ms. Lim will lead more than 800 employees and oversee all growth efforts, as well as engineering, business and financial operations for 21 offices across eight states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington.

"Trudi brings 30 years of industry experience, including 18 with Michael Baker, to her new role as Western Regional Director. She is a recognized leader throughout the region and the industry at-large for her expertise, mentorship and ability to solve complex infrastructure challenges for our clients," said Kent Zinn, P.E. President - Infrastructure, at Michael Baker International. "As we Reimagine Michael Baker, I am excited about Trudi's ability to present our clients with the full breadth of our firm's expanded capabilities and services."

Ms. Lim most recently served as the Office Executive for Michael Baker's San Diego Office, one of the firm's eight Federal Centers of Excellence. In this role, she was pivotal to the firm's Federal work, including for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW). She also has extensive civil engineering and land development project experience from serving clients across Southern California and Nevada. Prior to joining Michael Baker in 2004, Ms. Lim held positions with VPOINT Engineering, SEA Engineers and PCL Construction.

Ms. Lim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. She is also a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and Society of American Military Engineers (SAME).

