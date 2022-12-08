ReviR Therapeutics to Present at RNA Targeted Drug Discovery Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviR Therapeutics (ReviR), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies targeting RNA, today announced an upcoming presentation at the 5th Annual RNA Targeted Drug Discovery conference taking place December 13-15, 2022 in Boston, MA.

Title: Defining Disease-specific RNA Structure-Function Relationships

Presenter: Paul R. August, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 14, 2:00 - 2:30 PM EST

Dr. August's presentation will highlight mechanisms of mRNA processing regulation and advances in the drug discovery toolkit that are leading to novel insights for small molecule discovery. ReviR is developing small molecule therapies designed to modulate RNA stability to down regulate the expression of validated targets. The presentation will include a detailed discussion of the efforts to leverage these methods to advance the ReviR Therapeutics SpliceR and BindeR platforms. For more information, please visit the RNA Targeted Drug Discovery Summit website here (https://rna-drugdiscovery.com).

In association with other leaders of RNA focused biotechnology companies, Dr. August will also participate as part of a panel presentation. The panel will discuss the challenges and opportunities to identify functional regions in RNA that facilitate drug discovery approaches.

Panel: Unraveling Methods to Delineate the Structure-Function Relationship

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 14, 12:30 - 1:00 PM EST

About ReviR Therapeutics

ReviR Therapeutics is a research and development company aiming to treat human diseases by harnessing advanced AI technologies and RNA biology. Founded in 2021, ReviR is developing an AI-based platform - VoyageR to explore beyond the protein-based target space to reach a large number of known disease targets previously considered "undruggable". For more information visit www.revirtx.com.

Contact:

info@revirtx.com

View original content:

SOURCE ReviR Therapeutics