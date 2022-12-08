Texas de Brazil Announces Plans to Open in South Carolina

Haywood Mall to Welcome Premier Brazilian Steakhouse

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand, continues expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The new restaurant will open next year in Haywood Mall, the largest shopping center in the state with over 170 different stores ranging from electronics and home décor to entertainment and delicious restaurants.

Texas de Brazil announces planned opening of new restaurant in Greenville, SC in 2023.

Texas de Brazil is famous for their time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking combined with generous southern hospitality and superior service. The menu embraces a time-honored tradition of cooking meat over an open flame, just like the gauchos, or Brazilian cowboys of Southern Brazil.

"Haywood Mall is a major shopping and entertainment destination for so many in the region, and we are honored to open our doors to the community and visitors alike," stated Salim Asrawi, President of Texas de Brazil. "We can't wait to start sharing our Brazilian fare and having guests make their best memories with us while enjoying a high-quality dining experience."

The highlights of this Brazilian steakhouse dining experience are the continuous servings of fire-roasted meats and unlimited plates from the chef-crafted salad area. The concept comes to life through the illustrious red and green cards, which guests use to indicate when they'd like to sample more cuts of meat, or when they need to take a break. The dining experience is also enhanced by the extensive award-winning wine list, rich in South American varietals.

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is one of the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 21 states and 12 international locations.

