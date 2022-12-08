The Urban League of Greater Atlanta Celebrates 100+ Years of Service to Metro Atlanta

Urban League of Greater Atlanta hosts its Centennial+ Celebration featuring Anthony Hamilton

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban League of Greater Atlanta (ULGA) will host its Centennial+ Celebration on Friday, December 9 at 8 p.m. to honor 100+ years of serving the Atlanta community.

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta was founded in 1920 as an affiliate of the National Urban League to support the multitude of African American families migrating from the rural communities of Georgia to the newly industrialized city of Atlanta during segregated times.

Today, 102 years later, ULGA, led by CEO Nancy Flake Johnson, strives to continue serving as an advocate for education, civic engagement, economic development, and a voice for the underserved in the Atlanta community.

The celebration will include a Reception, Program, and Concert featuring Anthony Hamilton and Afterglow

WHO: The Urban League of Greater Atlanta (ULGA) hosts

Anthony Hamilton – Grammy Award-Winning R&B Singer WHAT: Celebration of over 100 years of community service in Atlanta WHEN: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Red Carpet reception - 6:30 p.m. ET

Program and Concert– 8:00 p.m. ET WHERE: The Woodruff Arts Center – Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 MEDIA: Click here to RSVP to attend and/or submit media interview requests at https://forms.gle/4kzxifxu22etcrt38

About The Urban League of Greater Atlanta

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta is a dedicated person-to-person organization invested in the civil rights, economic success, and overall well-being of people who have been oppressed and marginalized. We coach our clients to a better life by focusing on six fundamental tenets: Education and Job Skills Training; Employment, Careers, and Entrepreneurship; Housing and Community Development; Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation; Youth Empowerment; and Policy and Legislative Affairs. The League began operating in Atlanta in 1920. Please visit www.ulgatl.org for more information about the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

