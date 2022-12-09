Burns & Levinson Represents Trojan Recycling, Inc. in Sale to Waste Connections, Inc.

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson represented Trojan Recycling, Inc, a family-owned and operated transfer station and waste hauler based in Brockton, MA, in its sale to Waste Connections, Inc., a publicly-held integrated solid waste services company headquartered in Texas. The deal closed on December 1.

The transaction included both the stock purchase of the business as well as the company's underlying real estate. The deal team was led by Burns & Levinson partner Alison Harrall and included Evelyn Haralampu, Michael MacClary, Thomas Mackie, Chad Porter, and David Raymon, along with associates Naveed Cheraghchi and Donald Slater.

"It was an honor to work with Trojan Recycling on this transformational deal for the company. We were charged with structuring a deal that would both preserve the company's legacy – which includes three generations – while obtaining maximum value for the business and all of the family stakeholders," said Harrall. "Through a fast-paced and collaborative process, we were able to put together a deal with a great partner who will be able to take the company to the next level."

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

