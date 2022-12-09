CANOPY GROWTH TO RING NASDAQ OPENING BELL

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer David Klein and other Canopy Growth team members will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Logo: Canopy Growth Corporation (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to be a Nasdaq-listed company, and our team is honored to be ringing the opening bell. This is an exciting time for Canopy Growth as we take important steps to realize our goal of building a leading North American cannabis company. We appreciate the continued support of all of our stakeholders as we take ambitious strides towards unleashing the power of cannabis," said David Klein, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth.

The Opening Bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation