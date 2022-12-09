New Falmouth, Maine Location for the Fertility Centers of New England

New Falmouth, Maine Location for the Fertility Centers of New England

The new center provides convenient access to care for patients seeking fertility treatment in the Greater Portland area

FALMOUTH, Maine, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertility Centers of New England will expand fertility care options for Maine-based patients by opening a new location in Falmouth, Maine.

Located at 202 Route 1, Suite 202, the new Maine center provides convenient fertility treatment access for patients in and around the Portland area, and adds to Fertility Centers of New England's Maine access.

"We are pleased to offer our patient-centered IVF care in Falmouth, Maine," said Fertility Centers of New England President Joseph A. Hill, MD. "We are here to help people build a healthy family, one successful pregnancy at a time. We do this by making fertility treatments more accessible and affordable without compromising the personalized and compassionate care patients deserve. Our Falmouth Fertility Center now makes that possible for more people in Maine."

Fertility Centers of New England offers free initial consultations to those without infertility insurance coverage, and exclusive access to their IVF Assist program. This program for self-pay patients is the most comprehensive and affordable option for IVF. Additionally, patients will receive a free third cycle of IVF treatment should pregnancy not occur after two attempts.

In addition to accepting all insurance plans, Fertility Centers of New England has been named a Center of Excellence for IVF treatment by both OptumHealth and Aetna Healthcare. Fertility Centers of New England has also been designated by Cigna as an Infertility Center of Excellence, and by BlueCross BlueShield as a BlueDistinction Center+ for Fertility Care.

"Our mission is to always meet patients where they are in their fertility journey," Hill said.

About Fertility Centers of New England

Fertility Centers of New England is an international leader in evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of infertility. We combine advanced reproductive technologies with a comforting, supportive environment. Fertility Centers of New England has nine convenient locations for treatment and cycle monitoring throughout New England. We accept all insurance plans and offer a range of options for self-pay patients, including donor oocyte cycles. Patients interested in obtaining additional information about Fertility Centers of New England may call 877-FCNE-IVF (877-326-3483) or visit www.fertilitycenter.com .

Media inquiries: Please contact Catherine Craig at craigc@fertilitycenter.com or (877) 326-3483 .

SOURCE Fertility Centers of New England