3 Mavins' Announces Philanthropic Partnership with The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation - Activates Consumer Cause Code "NPCF"

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Mavins' Beer, one of South Florida's fastest-growing craft beer companies, in partnership with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, today announces that the parties have entered into a strategic agreement that will activate the consumer CAUSE CODE "NPCF". This code will enable users to register the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation as their cause of choice on the 3 Mavins' Mobile Application.

The agreement brings together two organizations whose mission of helping those in need and improving the lives of others are aligned.

"3 Mavins' was founded on three basic principles, make great tasting beer, giving back to our loyal consumers and to help those in need the most we can," said Kevin Thomas, CEO. "Each month we donate 3% of our profits back to causes our consumers care about most. Now through our partnership with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and the activation of cause code "NPCF" we have put the power of choice into the hands of the consumer. By simply downloading the 3 Mavins' App, registering and entering the cause code, every QR code scanned from a 3 Mavins' can, will direct 3% of the profits from that can back to the Foundation."

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding and developing novel research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. Our purpose is to reduce the side effects of current treatments, improve survival rates, and ultimately eliminate childhood cancer. A 4 star Rating with Charity Navigator for 11 straight years, the NPCF is among the top 1% of all charities for fiscal responsibility and transparency. Learn more: www.nationalpcf.org

"We are excited to continue the growth of our Brewing Funds the Cure Program through this initiative with 3 Mavins'. We are thrilled to be a part of this collaboration to raise funds and awareness for our cause. The brewing industry has welcomed us with open arms and have been a driving force in creating much needed funding for pediatric cancer research." Said Chris Geib Chief Development Officer for NPCF. "By the end of this fiscal year, we anticipate that the Brewing Funds the Cure Initiative will have raised nearly 1 million dollars in less than 5 years, and it is just the beginning!" Learn more www.brewingfundsthecure.org

In an effort to jumpstart awareness around this campaign 3 Mavins' and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation have announced a custom collaboration brew with Pareidolia Brewing Company. Simply named 3 Mavins' "COLLAB" – PBC, supporters of the foundation will be able to enjoy a custom brew by simply looking for the 3 Mavins' handle at supporting locations. To locate the custom brew in your region simply visit https://www.3mavins.com/collab-finder. 100% of all profits from this custom brew will be donated to the Foundation and its cause.

In collaboration with Pareidolia Brewing the "COLLAB" brew named "FACES EVERYWHERE" will be a White IPA, a combination of American style hazy IPA with an American wheat ale. Generously hopped with Paradigm, Rakau, Citra, Summit and Cashmere hops for a Juicy, Citrus flavor.

"Pareidolia Brewing Company is proud to partner with 3 Mavins in their efforts to help raise funds, support and awareness of the important work being done by National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. When all of us work together as a team, we can accomplish great things one pint at time!" – Pete Anderson Head Brewer & Co-Founder at Pareidolia Brewing Company.

"In addition to this collaboration brew, 3 Mavins' is excited to announce the release of its enhanced mobile application." Says Kevin Thomas "This new application offers a number of enhanced features including a monthly subscription making it easier for individuals to give back to local and national causes. In return 3 Mavins' has partnered with local bars and restaurants to provide Club Members a 10% discount on purchases up to the value of your subscription. Any retail locations or breweries interested in joining the 3 Mavins' charity platform should email contact@3mavins.com for more information."

About 3 Mavins'

South Florida-based craft beer 3 Mavins' was created in an apartment kitchen in Lauderdale Lakes, FL in 2019 and now is commercially produced in Lakeland, Florida. The "Mavin" name comes from a combination of the founder's names: Kevin, Maja and their dog Windy. Kevin and Maja have tasted beer in more than 40 countries and applied their knowledge to 3 Mavins'. The American Style Amber Lager and "ENCORE" Session IPA, caters to regular beer drinkers who like to enjoy a fine, easy drinking beer with friends & family. For more information on South Florida's newest craft beer sensation, please go to www.3mavins.com and follow us on Instagram @3mavinsbeer.

About Pareidolia Brewing Company

Pareidolia Brewing Co. Opened their doors as the first brewery in the little fishing village of Sebastian in 2014. Owners Lynn and Pete Anderson left their careers in education to pursue their passion for craft beer. They've since been voted Best Brewery on the Treasure Coast, received medals at The Best Florida Beer competitions and were Indian River County Entrepreneurs Of The Year in 2018. A major component of their business model from the beginning has been to help their community when possible. They've helped raise money for various charities over the years in excess of $100k. Pareidolia Brewing's beers can be found on tap in select bars and restaurants along the East Coast and central Florida thanks to the help of 3 Mavins Distributing.

About National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding and developing novel research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. Our purpose is to reduce the side effects of current treatments, improve survival rates, and ultimately eliminate childhood cancer. NPCF is a nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

