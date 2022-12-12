Eliassen Group Appoints Rob Waddell as First CIO

READING, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, a strategic consulting company, announced today the appointment of Rob Waddell as the company's first Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer.

Rob has been a driving force for innovation through his leadership, creating value through the thoughtful adoption of technology, building strong leadership teams, and developing strategic relationships to ensure mutual success. As a leader in providing global talent solutions, he is committed to leveraging technology to transform how companies and individuals manage the rapidly shifting workforce demands and complexities of the global talent marketplace.

Rob brings demonstrated leadership and team-building strengths that generated optimum productivity and performance excellence in his prior position. Over the last 16 years, he has established a strong track record for achieving corporate objectives, exceptional P&L results, organizational restructuring, effective team building, and supplier management to facilitate corporate growth of $2 billion in annual revenue.

As Chief Information Officer of Eliassen Group, Rob will establish the office of the CIO, increasing the IT department's depth in technological capabilities and overseeing capital projects related to advanced digital solutions and technologies. Not only will he evaluate and oversee strategic platform direction, but he will lead Eliassen Group's global business and technology strategy, digital disruption, technology-enabled services — championing the technological innovation that keeps Eliassen in pace to continue to be exceptional.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rob to the team," said Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "His experience and deep understanding of our business and industry will bring visionary leadership and bolster our IT strategy execution."

Eliassen Group is a leading strategic consulting company that provides business and IT services for our clients as they seek to transform and execute strategies that will drive exceptional outcomes. Leveraging over 30 years of success, we focus on professional services, talent solutions, and life sciences. Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks. We are committed to positively impacting the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate.

