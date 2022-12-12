Enfinity Global appoints Julio Fournier Chief Growth Officer

MIAMI , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global, a leader in renewable energy, has announced the appointment of Julio Fournier Fisas as Chief Growth Officer to accelerate the company's execution across various strategies, including storage and the commercialization of energy.

Julio Fournier Fisas, Chief Growth Officer (PRNewswire)

Julio is a seasoned executive with over 15 years of experience in the renewable energy sector across multiple regions, executive roles, customers and technologies. He has a successful track record of over 10 GW in project development and 4 GW in M&A, corporate & project finance and PPA structuring.

Before joining Enfinity Global, Julio served as Global Vice President and General Manager for EMEA at Canadian Solar. Previously, he was Head of Business Development, Engineering and Construction at GPG (Naturgy + Wrenhouse – KIO). In 2014, he joined TerraForm Power as Director for Latin America, where he led M&A in the region and actively participated in two IPO processes. From 2011 to 2014, Julio was instrumental in SunEdison´s expansion in Latin America, where he was responsible for project development and M&A, laying the foundation for the development of the utility scale photovoltaic sector across the region.

"Julio will play a key role in accelerating the implementation and expansion of Enfinity Global's 3 GW in storage projects as well as structuring PPAs for company's 7 GW portfolio. Our customers' needs for predictable and competitive green power necessitate comprehensive solutions and leaders like Julio that can execute them," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global.

"I am thrilled to join Enfinity Global and the team as the company is taking the next step in its growth strategy. Enfinity Global has the combined experience and capabilities to be a relevant leader in a sustainable energy transition making a difference in the efforts to curb climate change," said Mr. Fournier Fisas.

Julio holds a degree in Business Administration and a degree in Law from Pompeu Fabra University and completed postgraduate studies in Financing and Investment in Renewable Energies at the IEB (Instituto de Estudios Bursátiles) and in Leading Strategic Growth at Columbia Business School.

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a US-based leading renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2018. With offices across US, Asia, and Europe and a pipeline of over 7 GW of projects in different stages of development and operation, the company aims to make a significant contribution to the transition to a net zero carbon sustainable economy. As a global renewable energy solutions platform, Enfinity Global focuses on developing, financing, building, operating, and owning renewable energy assets. Enfinity's leadership team brings over $37 billion of financing experience in the renewable energy sector and over 15 GW of developed and acquired solar and wind assets. www.enfinity.global

(PRNewsfoto/Enfinity Global) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enfinity Global