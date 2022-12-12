EQT included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB ("EQT") has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) based on its results in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.EQT AB ("EQT") has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) based on its results in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

EQT is pleased to announce that it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. As one of the world's foremost sustainability benchmarks, the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) evaluates the sustainability performance of thousands of publicly listed companies across 61 industries, covering economic, social and environmental dimensions. Companies are selected for inclusion in the DJSI based on the results of the S&P Global CSA.

"Our inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is a welcome testament to EQT's purpose to future-proof companies and make a positive impact. EQT's belief is that we can help make companies more sustainable while simultaneously delivering superior returns to our investors - ultimately creating a positive impact in the societies where we operate," said Christian Sinding, CEO & Managing Partner at EQT.

Earlier this year, EQT was included in the MSCI ESG Leaders Index, comprising the companies with the highest ESG-rated performance in each sector.

To learn more about EQT's sustainability strategy, read the latest Annual and Sustainability Report.

