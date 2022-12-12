Resorts World Hudson Valley Grand Opening Set for December 28

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand opening of Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV), the state's newest casino, will take place on Wednesday, December 28 at 10:00 a.m., company executives announced today. Located in Orange County at the Newburgh Mall, just 60 miles north of Manhattan, RWHV will feature 50,000 square feet of gaming and hospitality space including 1,200 state-of-the-art slot machines and electronic table games, as well as the Resorts World Bet Sports Bar.

(PRNewswire)

"Resorts World Hudson Valley represents a shared vision that we, along with our partners in Orange County, had to create an entertainment destination that will attract hundreds of thousands of guests and visitors, while providing tremendous benefits to the local, regional and statewide community," said Robert DeSalvio, President, Genting Americas East. "We are delighted to open our doors this holiday season and welcome everyone to Resorts World Hudson Valley!"

The opening of RWHV brings 250 new full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $72,000 (including salary and benefits). RWHV will contribute an estimated $65 million in taxes every year to support NYS public schools. To date, Resorts World properties throughout the state have contributed more than $3.6 billion to support public schools in New York.

The casino will also provide a halo effect inside of the mall property it inhabits, playing a crucial role in a revitalization plan to benefit current tenants at the Newburgh Mall and attract new ones. Resorts World Hudson Valley is Genting's third entertainment destination in New York, joining Resorts World Catskills in Monticello and Resorts World New York City in Queens. Across its three properties, Genting has invested more than $1.2 billion, including $50 million in RWHV.

Resorts World Hudson Valley guests are encouraged to sign up for Genting Rewards, Resorts World's loyalty program. Membership is free with a valid photo ID and will provide you with exclusive access to unique offerings!

For more information, visit Resorts World Hudson Valley. You can also find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Resorts World Hudson Valley

Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV) is the area's newest entertainment attraction! With 1,200 slots and electronic table games and the always-happening Resorts World Bet Sports Bar, this premier destination makes for a great day or night out with family and friends. Conveniently located one hour north of New York City, Resorts World Hudson Valley is the day trip that's never far away. RWHV is operated by the Genting Group, a global company founded in 1965, operating destination resorts in Las Vegas, Bimini, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Genting has more than 50 years of experience in the travel and leisure industry and collectively employs approximately 60,000 people while offering an unparalleled resort experience to over 50 million visitors a year worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resorts World Hudson Valley