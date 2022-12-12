SAYSH ANNOUNCES NATALIE HOLLOWAY AS THE NEW FACE OF THE BRAND'S MATERNITY RETURNS POLICY

The Allyson Felix-led brand fêted the BALA co-founder with an intimate dinner in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saysh, the community-centered footwear brand for and by women, is pleased to announce BALA co-founder Natalie Holloway as the new face of its Maternity Returns Policy . Formerly helmed by Saysh co-founder Allyson Felix, the pioneering policy offers Saysh customers who have previously purchased a pair of Saysh Ones a complimentary pair, in their new size, should the customer experience a change in foot size upon becoming pregnant.

To celebrate the partnership, Saysh and Holloway, who is pregnant with her second child, gathered a group of inspiring female founders and entrepreneurs for an intimate dinner at Alta Adams in Los Angeles. Guests included Sabeena Ladha of Deux, Terri Rockovich of Jinx, Annabel Lawlee of Breeze, Luana Arantes of Swoon Homes, Sharon Pack of Insert Name Here, Allyson and Wes Felix and more.

"I was so inspired by Allyson's story and the ways in which Saysh cares about their customers, specifically women, and not just selling products," said Holloway during a Q&A with Saysh co-founders Allyson and Wes Felix at the celebratory dinner. "I was so honored to be asked to join the Maternity Returns Policy as the new face, and to follow Allyson is very humbling. There's also such natural brand alignment with my own brand, BALA, and Saysh, so I'm excited about what's to come from this."

Committed to supporting women through all stages of their lives, Saysh believes that women should not have to shoulder the cost of their feet changing size during pregnancy - a change which tends to be permanent. The Maternity Returns Policy, which operates under the honor system with no strings attached, recognizes the daily sacrifices of mothers and challenges the industry to find innovative ways to support women.

"Saysh represents hope, acceptance and the power to create change, and that is exactly what we are hoping to do through this policy. Our aim is to set a precedent for others to find solutions to better support mothers, because at Saysh, we believe women deserve better," said Allyson Felix. "As an expectant mother who balances leading her movement company while already a mother of one, Natalie is a shining example of why we should celebrate and support women everyday. She's a force to be reckoned with, and I'm thrilled to pass the symbolic baton as the face of this groundbreaking policy to her."

As Saysh's Maternity Returns Policy evolves to include new representation and offerings, the brand also announces a partnership with Cadenshae , an activewear brand for mothers, to provide a special gift to those customers who opt to exchange their shoes through the policy.

Saysh is a community-centered footwear brand for and by women. Upon finding that most sneakers on the market are made for men and shrunken to women's sizes, the Saysh team began crafting sneaker designs thoughtfully, piece-by-piece for women, which very few brands do. From the design, to testing, to manufacturing, the brand's core products, which includes the Saysh One and the Saysh Two, have been designed specifically for women and are sculpted based on the true proportions and needs of a woman's foot. For more information on Saysh's Maternity Returns Policy and to shop the brand's selection of footwear made for and by women, visit Saysh.com and follow @bysaysh .

About Saysh:

Saysh is a community-centered footwear brand for and by women focused on ethical conscience, aesthetic sensibility and an athletic mindset. Saysh is co-founded by Allyson Felix, the most decorated Track and field Olympian, and Wes Felix, her brother and business partner. The brand's debut lifestyle sneaker is the Saysh One. Visit Saysh.com and join us at @bySaysh on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Natalie Holloway :

Natalie Holloway is the Cofounder of Bala, a Los Angeles-based movement company. Natalie – a certified yoga instructor – and her fellow cofounder / eventual husband Maximilian Kislevitz shipped the first 75,000 units of their now infamous Bala Bangles from their garage before appearing on Shark Tank, where they secured an investment from Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova. Bala has since been featured in the likes of Forbes, The New York Times, Esquire and was dubbed one of "The 17 Items That Defined 2020" by Vogue.

Natalie attended Fashion Institute of Technology before graduating from The University of Texas at Austin.

Natalie is a mother to Watson, expecting her second child early 2023 and dog-mom to Penny and Naomi.

