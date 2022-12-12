SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES KATHERINE T. GATES AS PRESIDENT

MICHAEL G. RIPPEY TO REMAIN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) today announced that Katherine T. Gates has been promoted to President and appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023, consistent with the Board's executive leadership succession plan. As President, Ms. Gates will have general responsibility for management of the Company's operations. Ms. Gates will stand for election at the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Arthur F. Anton, the Company's Chairman, commented, "The promotion of Katherine Gates to President, as well as her appointment to the Board, are important steps in the SunCoke Board of Directors' strategic long-term succession plan. Katherine is a highly respected senior leader and her knowledge of SunCoke's operations and the larger steelmaking industry is remarkable. SunCoke remains the largest independent coke producer in North America, and Katherine's promotion and appointment to the Board enhances our ability to drive SunCoke's growth and profitability."

Ms. Gates joined SunCoke in 2013, and has held various positions of increasing responsibility since then, most recently as the Company's Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, since 2019.

"I congratulate Katherine on her well-deserved promotion and appointment to the Board," said Mike Rippey, the Company's current President and Chief Executive Officer. "Katherine has demonstrated excellent judgment and leadership in each role she has held since joining SunCoke in 2013. Her ability and talent have earned the respect of our employees and shareholders. Katherine's promotion to President recognizes her significant contributions to SunCoke. I look forward to continuing to work with Katherine in her new role." Mr. Rippey will remain as the Company's Chief Executive Officer after January 1, 2023, and continue to focus on the Company's strategic objectives and growth initiatives.

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke to domestic and international customers. Our coke is used in the blast furnace production of steel as well as the foundry production of casted iron, with the majority of sales under long-term, take-or-pay contracts. We also export coke to overseas customers seeking high-quality product for their blast furnaces. Our process utilizes an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation and draws upon more than 60 years of cokemaking experience to operate our facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. Our logistics business provides export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk customers. The logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix a10nd transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports. To learn more about SunCoke Energy, Inc., visit our website at www.suncoke.com.

SunCoke routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and SunCoke's website at http://www.suncoke.com/English/investors/sxc. The information that SunCoke posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, SunCoke encourages investors and others interested in SunCoke to routinely monitor and review the information that SunCoke posts on its website, in addition to following SunCoke's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

SOURCE SunCoke Energy, Inc.