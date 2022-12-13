CZUR Announces Christmas Deal for Its Smart Overhead Book and Document Scanners

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CZUR TECH Co., Ltd ("CZUR" or "the Company"), a leading smart hardware solution provider primarily known for its overhead book scanners, has launched a special Christmas event on its website, offering fans special deals from now until December 25, 2022.

Zhou Kang, CEO of CZUR, said, "For almost ten years, we have been committed to providing our valued customers with top products and a caring shopping experience. For example, we recently launched our official German-language website to provide locals in Germany with a better shopping experience and a clearer picture of our products. Now, for our old and new customers worldwide, we are delighted to launch our Christmas discount deal, offering them the chance to get a fantastic festive deal when shopping for their favorite CZUR book scanner."

CZUR's deal for this Christmas includes 15 percent off at shopping cart checkout when shoppers purchase any of the brand's scanners. An extra US$15 off will be applied when they use the discount code "Xmas".

CZUR's range of smart overhead book scanners have completely transformed the way books and documents are scanned by introducing a more intelligent, efficient, and streamlined experience that has made traditional flatbed scanners almost obsolete.

With CZUR's Book scanners series including the ET Series, Aura Series, and Shine Ultra Series, or Document scanners series, such as the Lens Pro Series and Shine Pro Series, books, magazines, photographs, paintings, contracts, blueprints, and exam papers can all be scanned directly without unbinding at the lightning-fast speed of up to 1 seconds per page.

The brand's professional series, the ET series, has a sturdy 32-bit MIPS CPU that scans two pages of an open book in 1.5 seconds, ten times faster than a traditional scanner. Utilizing CZUR's patented Curve Flattening Technology, the curve distortion of books is automatically flattened and corrected, and along with the device's powerful sensor that is up to 24Mp, the digital pages look as real as the original.

About CZUR Tech

Founded in 2013, CZUR develops smart hardware solutions for enterprises and individuals. Its smart office appliances include the latest technologies and human touch to fundamentally improve work efficiency in work environments. Its product lines cover hardware, PC services, cloud services, web services, app development, and algorithms.

